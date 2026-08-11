Atlanta Braves Will Braves revisit Jacob deGrom trade talks in offseason? deGrom exercised the no-trade clause in his Rangers’ contract stop trade talks that would’ve sent him to Atlanta last week. Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (LM Otero/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 4 hours ago Share

The Braves were rejected by former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom at the trade deadline. Rejection, though, is not necessarily always final. Life reminds us that feelings and circumstances can change. Which sets up the question: Will the Braves attempt to woo him again this winter? deGrom, 38, exercised the no-trade clause in his Rangers’ contract to put the kibosh on trade talks that would’ve sent him to Atlanta last week. The talks were extensive enough that the Braves and Rangers had the structure of a deal in place, which is why Texas approached him for approval. It was a surprising outcome given that speculation has swirled for years – dating back to his Mets days – that deGrom would embrace pitching for the Braves, who are one of the closest teams to his native DeLand, Florida. While Texas wasn’t initially entertaining moving its ace, it was long thought that he’d be open to waiving his no-trade clause for the Braves or Rays if the Rangers changed their position.

Instead, deGrom told reporters he felt his Texas tenure was unfinished. Despite their middling record, the Rangers remain contenders in the weak American League West. But they don’t look like World Series contenders; they certainly don’t appear as formidable as the Braves, who were seeking another frontline starter to plug into their playoff rotation. “It’s a little surprising at first,” Braves manager Walt Weiss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But that’s a personal decision for a player. There may be factors that we don’t know about, his family and this and that. But it’s a personal decision. Here’s how I look at it: I want guys to fully embrace being here, no matter who it is. I don’t want guys to come here begrudgingly. I want guys to be all in. “So look, if that’s not the case for whatever reason, personal or whatever it may be, then that’s fine. In (this) case, of course we’d love to have a deGrom here. But you know what, that’s his personal decision. I don’t hold it against him. I just know that as the manager you want guys who are 100% all in and excited about being here, and if that’s not the case, that’s fine.” There’s been plenty of speculation as to why deGrom invoked the clause, but deGrom explained his decision to the point that he was comfortable publicly sharing. And all that matters from the local view is that he’s not a Brave.

Now, given the Braves’ and Rangers’ conversations, it wouldn’t be a leap to believe the discussions could resume this winter (though the Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring on Dec. 1 will complicate the marketplace). Would deGrom be more open to a trade?

The deciding factor could be the Rangers’ direction. Texas has reportedly wanted to trim its hefty payroll, but its most expensive players – shortstop Corey Seager and starters Nate Eovaldi and deGrom – all possess no-trade provisions. The Rangers entertained interest in Seager last winter. The Braves were among those who checked in, though they’re also on Seager’s limited no-trade list. It’s possible the Rangers will again explore moving Seager in a few months. If Texas is jettisoning its best player(s), a 38-year-old deGrom would appear likelier to be OK moving elsewhere. In that case, the Braves and Rangers have talked enough that it shouldn’t be a difficult negotiation. deGrom is due $37 million in 2027 with a $20 million club option for 2028. It’s unclear how much of the money the Braves would’ve assumed had the trade gone through last week, but it’s said to be a significant portion of it. Factor in, too, that the Braves have long-standing interest in deGrom. While he’s enduring the worst season of his career (3.87 ERA), that didn’t deter the team last week. How he finishes the season could affect whether the Braves revisit him. The Braves will also have more options in November. Other veteran starters of past interest, such as Sonny Gray and Kevin Gausman, will be free agents, thus available to sign 1) cheaper than deGrom and 2) without surrendering any assets. It’s questionable whether deGrom would be the best available fit at that point.