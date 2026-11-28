Atlanta Braves’ Mauricio Dubón reacts after hitting a RBI single during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 in 11 innings. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Mauricio Dubón is back.

The Braves announced Saturday that their star utility man has signed a three-year, $30 million contract. Dubón has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

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A 32-year-old from Honduras, Dubón shined during the 2026 season, his first with the Braves. He hit .276 and finished with career highs in homers (12) and RBIs (73). Dubón also led the team in RBIs (33) with two outs and runners in scoring position.

But Dubón’s biggest value was in his ability to move anywhere on the diamond — he played left field, center field, third base and second base along with shortstop. He won the National League Gold Glove Award as a utility man.