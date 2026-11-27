Atlanta Braves Three roster areas the Atlanta Braves could address before lockout With just days before an expected MLB lockout, the Braves still have options. Share Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle delivers to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of Game 4 of the MLB National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago

The Braves have just a few days remaining to make additions or any other roster moves before the long-expected lockout freezes MLB operations. The current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, and the league is expected to enforce a player lockout effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 2. The Braves won’t address all their needs by Tuesday evening, but they should come away with somebody to bolster the roster. The team has already signed accomplished reliever Evan Phillips, but it has other needs it’ll need to fill before the 2027 season — whenever that may begin.

Related Story 5 questions about MLB’s impending lockout November 23, 2026 Here are three things the Braves’ could address before a potential lockout: 1. The Braves rotation Atlanta’s rotation remains a question mark because of injury uncertainty and unproven young depth. The Braves have sought a postseason-caliber starter for more than a year, but those efforts came up empty — outside adding Tyler Mahle at the deadline. He outperformed realistic expectations. Could the Braves re-sign him? It would certainly make sense for both parties, but the starting pitching market is thriving, and it could result in Mahle getting an offer beyond the Braves’ comfort zone. Whether it’s him or another credible veteran, it would be disappointing if the Braves didn’t augment their rotation. There are various starters available, including Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes, Nick Martinez, Hiromi Itoh and Casey Mize.

Related Story Could Braves explore Logan Webb trade? November 24, 2026 But again, the pitching market is rich right now. The popular Kris Bubic received a one-year, $17.5 million deal from Cleveland. the Rockies splurged to add David Peterson (two years, $32 million) and Patrick Sandoval (three years, $42 million).

Ultimately, an addition might come whenever the offseason resumes. But if pitchers keep flying off the board, can the Braves afford to wait if there’s urgency for a starter? 2. Shortstop All eyes are on veteran utility man Mauricio Dubón, who’s commanding widespread interest. His versatility and personality fit every clubhouse, so it’s no surprise. If the Braves lose him, it would be a blow to their depth and remove perhaps their best option at shortstop. They could trade for a player like Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, but he’s a rental. Teams won’t be as inclined to give up prospects for players signed for only one season when that season’s outlook is so murky. So if it’s not Dubón, there’s a real chance their shortstop hunt extends past the lockout. Related Story Former Braves shortstop signs with Tigers November 25, 2026 3. The offense Whether it’s shortstop or elsewhere, the Braves need more offense (and preferably a right-handed bat). They have explored offensive upgrades, leaving no stone unturned, but that doesn’t mean a deal will happen. They did the same with starting pitchers last winter and didn’t add any of them.

Outfielder Randy Arozarena, a popular fan target, has strong interest all over baseball. Boras Corporation should do well there. It seems to be trending toward polarizing infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. signing before the lockout as well. Sluggers Seiya Suzuki and Brandon Lowe could also go by that point. Ian Happ, Ty France and Luis Arraez are among the other better hitters available.