The Atlanta Braves have signed pitcher Tyler Mahle, the organization announced Saturday.
Mahle, 32, was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Giants for pitcher Anthony Molina on Aug. 2. He made nine regular-season starts for the Braves — and two more in the playoffs — before becoming a free agent.
The Braves have given Mahle a two-year, $40-million contract, with 1% of his salary being donated to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. His addition gives the Braves a No. 2 starter behind ace Chris Sale.
In nine starts with the Braves, Mahle went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He struck out 48 batters in 54⅓ innings and walked only nine batters. His reliance on the four-seam fastball and split-finger pitch proved consistently successful.