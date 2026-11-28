Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during Game 2 of their National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. Mahle made nine regular-season starts for the Braves — and two more in the playoffs — before becoming a free agent. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Trade deadline acquisition Tyler Mahle won four games for Atlanta after coming over from the Giants.

Trade deadline acquisition Tyler Mahle won four games for Atlanta after coming over from the Giants.

The Atlanta Braves have signed pitcher Tyler Mahle, the organization announced Saturday.

Mahle, 32, was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Giants for pitcher Anthony Molina on Aug. 2. He made nine regular-season starts for the Braves — and two more in the playoffs — before becoming a free agent.

The Braves have given Mahle a two-year, $40-million contract, with 1% of his salary being donated to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. His addition gives the Braves a No. 2 starter behind ace Chris Sale.

In nine starts with the Braves, Mahle went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He struck out 48 batters in 54⅓ innings and walked only nine batters. His reliance on the four-seam fastball and split-finger pitch proved consistently successful.