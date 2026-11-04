Shortstop Tate Southisene and pitcher Briggs McKenzie will represent the Braves at the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game on Sunday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

A pair of Braves prospects have been named to the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game.

Shortstop Tate Southisene and pitcher Briggs McKenzie will represent the Braves in the event scheduled to take place Sunday at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. Both are part of the 31-player National League squad.

Southisene, a first-round draft pick in 2025, hit .341 in 13 games for Glendale. He also stole five bases, drew 11 walks, drove in four runs and logged a triple. His OPS was .914 and he totaled 19 bases.

In 90 games this past season between Single-A Augusta, High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus (one game), Southisene hit .278 with 45 stolen bases and drove in 46 runs.