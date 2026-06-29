Atlanta Braves When in Rome, you’ll see the Braves’ future Atlanta’s High-A affiliate is home to half the franchise’s Top 10 prospects as rated by Baseball America. Cam Caminiti smiles after being selected 24th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the MLB draft in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (LM Otero/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 45 minutes ago Share

ROME — Some key figures in the Braves’ hopes of sustaining success into the next decade can be found about 65 miles northwest of Truist Park. Visiting scenic Rome is a worthwhile trip for baseball fans. It’s easy to be charmed by the downtown, with its selection of local shopping, eateries and breweries along the Oostanaula River. Nestled near that quaintness is AdventHealth Stadium, home of the High-A Rome Emperors. These days, it’s commonplace to see Braves president of baseball Alex Anthopoulos around the facility. He attended multiple games during the Emperors’ last homestand. Former Braves manager Brian Snitker, now an organizational adviser, has also stopped by recently.

The franchise’s future could very well be shaped by several individuals who currently play on that field. In fact, half of Baseball America’s Top 10 Braves prospects play for Rome. “When I’m not pitching, I’m sitting here watching, and I’m like, ‘I need some popcorn,’” pitching prospect Briggs McKenzie said. This might be the most talent the organization has had with one affiliate in a decade. Often when there’s talent congestion at one minor league level, the major league club is rebuilding. That’s not the case here, with the Braves competing for an eighth postseason berth in nine years. And while they’re striving for an NL East title, they have an abundance of prospects in the background hoping to help comprise the team’s future.

“It’s fun to play around a group of guys who you know can any day win a ballgame,” Braves outfield prospect Eric Hartman said. “I wouldn’t want any other guys on my team than these guys. It’s cool to know we have that competitive spirit and a lot of talent, but it comes from having a tight-knit group of guys, too, and showing up every day knowing we have each other’s backs. That’s really important.”

A relative unknown entering the spring, Hartman is perhaps the biggest name in Rome. He’s used a remarkable 2026 campaign to springboard himself into top 100 prospect lists across the country. He has a .922 OPS with 19 home runs and 29 stolen bases. The 20-year-old has a rare combination of speed and power that, despite his success, has yet to mature. Hartman might be the organization’s most exciting position player prospect since Michael Harris II. Maybe since Ronald Acuña Jr. He’ll need to sustain it, but the high-end outcome here is worth dreaming about. A 20th-round selection out of Canada, he’s quite a find for scouting director Ronit Shah and his staff. These were the types of gems the Braves needed to discover while retooling their system after years of graduations and trades. Then there’s infielder John Gil, another marvel possessing eye-popping speed (he insists he’s the fastest player on the team). He’s seeing his power blossom, too, which might be the system’s most encouraging development outside Hartman’s explosion. Gil impressed Braves coaches during spring training; he could soon embark on his own ascension in the rankings. Gil has a .779 OPS with 11 home runs and 33 stolen bases in 38 attempts. How about Tate Southisene, the club’s first-round pick last summer? Keeping with the theme, Southisene is a speedster. He has exceptional athletic ability, along with a level-headed approach that’ll always make him a coach’s favorite (his brother Ty is in the Cubs’ system, so they’re going through this process together). Southisene can play shortstop, second base or take on center field. He’s on track to become a valuable player even if his offense never reaches a high level. As Mauricio Dubón has reminded us, true versatility is invaluable. Southisene has an .879 OPS with 42 stolen bases across 69 games for Low-A Augusta and Rome.

“This team is a good group of guys,” Southisene said. “They’re great. I met a lot of them last year when I first got drafted. Just getting to know them then, they’re the same people. They’re great. They’re all so close to each other, it’s great being a part of this group.” Cam Caminiti, the lefty who’s commonly considered the team’s top prospect, has endured mixed results this season as he continues making tweaks and honing his arsenal (4.48 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 30 walks in 62 1/3 innings). He’s 19, so give him some grace — we’ve seen some rapid rises with the Braves but not everybody surges in such a manner. Caminiti still possesses ace-tier upside — that’s his goal, to be the No. 1 starter on a pitching staff — and right now he can be seen in Rome, going through his ripest stages. “We have a ton of talent,” Caminiti said. “We all have fun on and off the field, work hard together every day, then show it off together at the end of the day.” McKenzie, to whom the Braves paid a significantly over-slot bonus last summer to prevent him from going to LSU, has drawn rave reviews since a recent promotion to Rome. This is his third level this season. It’s easy to see how the Braves considered him a must-have: He carries himself like a veteran, shows an advanced understanding of pitching, and has the repertoire to boot. He has a 2.08 ERA with 31 strikeouts against 12 walks in 26 innings this season.

There will be debate about the Braves trading these kids in the coming month as they try to augment their major league roster. But they’ve resisted parting with prospects in the past outside their deals for Matt Olson and Sean Murphy (the only player relinquished of true value there was catcher Shea Langeliers, but the Braves haven’t been barren at catcher over the years when healthy). There will be fan frustration if the Braves retain these players and fail to acquire perceived difference-makers at the deadline. That’s fair. But it should also be remembered that there was a time Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Acuña and Harris were kids in Rome, too. The Braves were rewarded for their investments. And sustainability always begins with the farm system. The Braves’ next era is readying in the background. It’s on the organization to evaluate who’s a trade chip and who’s part of the future foundation. Anthopoulos has options — but regardless of his approach, he should be giddy about how the youngsters in Rome are progressing. Braves’ Top 10 prospects per Baseball America Their current affiliate is in parentheses: 1. LHP Cam Caminiti (High-A Rome)