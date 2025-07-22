Braves announce the signing of all 21 of their 2025 draft picks

The Braves announced Tuesday that they’ve signed all 21 draftees from their 2025 class, adding an influx of talent to their minor-league system.

This group is headlined by prep shortstop Tate Southisene, whom the team selected No. 22 overall. Because he’s an outstanding athlete, the hope is that Southisene’s offensive prowess grows as he does. Southisene hit .495 with nine homers, 33 RBIs and 50 runs scored for Basic High School near Las Vegas, the Nevada Class 5A state champions. He was named first-team All-State three times.

In the second round, the Braves selected Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise, who was ranked higher than Southisene by some evaluators. Lodise is coming off a prolific season for the Seminoles that earned him the Dick Howser Trophy, given annually to the best player in college baseball. He hit .394/.462/.705 with 17 home runs. He could be a quick riser.