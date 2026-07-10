Atlanta Braves Tate Southisene looks like a smart pick for the Braves one year later Atlanta’s first-round pick last summer, who plays for High-A Rome, has stolen 43 bases this season. Tate Southisene was the Braves' first-round pick in 2025. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 7 minutes ago Share

ROME — Check out one of High-A Rome’s games and you might see a blur rounding the bases. Grant Gustin did a nice job playing the titular hero in CW’s “The Flash,” but Tate Southisene might do an even better one. Southisene, the Braves’ first-round pick last summer, has thrived in his first full minor-league season. Just 19, Southisene has an .869 OPS and is among several standouts on a loaded Rome team that aptly illustrates the farm system’s improvement. Life is quite a bit different from a year ago, when the Braves drafted the Nevada High School Gatorade Player of the Year with the 22nd pick of a draft hosted at The Battery’s Coca-Cola Roxy. He played a couple of weeks in Low-A Augusta as his introduction to the organization.

“I’m a lot better (than I was at that time),” Southisene said. “Those 15 games last season (in Augusta) helped me going into the offseason knowing what I need to work on and how to prepare for the next season. For me, it was getting bigger, stronger, faster and cleaning up the swing. … Just learning the game more, very toolsy, but just putting it all together.” Southisene ranks No. 87 overall on Baseball America’s Top 100. That’s a testament to his season considering he was their No. 43 prospect in last summer’s draft. Listed 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Southisene is an exceptional athlete. His versatility was a selling point — he’s a natural shortstop who’s playing second base and capable of handling center field. He’s playing second base because fellow prospect John Gil is at shortstop. The Braves said they viewed Southisene as a shortstop when he was selected, but they won’t struggle to find a place for him should his progression eventually take him to the majors. They’ve given him no indication of what position they envision for him long term.

“I don’t put too much emphasis in where I play. Wherever they put me I’ll play it to the best of my ability,” he said.

Offensively, Southisene is well regarded for his consistent contact and aggressive approach at the plate. He has a leg kick that drew comparisons to Angels shortstop Zach Neto. His baseball IQ draws praise, too. He’s already made an impression as an uplifting, approachable teammate — always a plus. But Southisene’s speed is his greatest asset. He’s perhaps the fastest player on a club that also features Eric Hartman and Gil; the Braves’ three quickest prospects likely reside in Rome. “Baserunning wins you games still,” Southisene said. “It’s a smaller part of the game, but it wins you games. Our guys (in Rome) take a lot of pride in that.” Southisene has stolen 43 bases on 52 attempts this season. And he seems to operate with an easiness that would make even the most unathletic spectator believe they, too, could swipe a bag. He can’t quite explain how he became so fast. “A lot of hills,” he said twice when asked. “I guess my parents were somewhat athletic.”

For “somewhat athletic,” Paul and Tip Southisene raised some gifted young men. Tate’s older brother, Ty, is a prospect in the Cubs’ system. The two talk about every day, follow each other’s progress and share their journey, making the good times even better and the bad times a bit more manageable. Their younger brother, Troy, is a prep prospect committed to Oregon State but also eligible for next weekend’s draft. The competitive environment has benefited them all, Southisene said. And the competitive atmosphere in Rome should likewise help these Braves prospects. Five of their top 10 prospects play there. Southisene and Gil play next to each other just as Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson did a decade ago. There’s camaraderie among the group, and it’s paying off with their productive seasons that have helped rejuvenate the team’s system. Southisene is an important component of that. His presence has made teammates better. There’s already defined value in his game — speed and versatility — that should take him far. He’s working on adding strength and increasing his power; he has time for that given his age.