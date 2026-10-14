The Win Column: What it takes to be a Tech man

No official update yet on Michael Penix Jr.’s injured ribs (or his playing status against the Bears on Sunday). Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski talks to reporters this afternoon, so stay tuned to ajc.com/falcons and @bydanielflick for the latest.
In the meantime …
LEAVING IT ALL ON THE FIELD
When you’re a Tech Man — a real Tech Man — and decide your body just can’t do the football thing anymore, the athletic director and school president attend your news conference.
The Dream will host WNBA Finals games at State Farm Arena after all. The powers that be managed to move Game 3 up a day (new time: 8 p.m. Oct. 21) and Game 4 up a few hours (new time: 1 p.m. Oct. 24) to make it work.
Plans for an if-necessary Game 6 in Atlanta remain TBD.
Said Angel Reese: “We’re rolling and piecing things together at the right time, and yeah, it’s no better time than now.”
👀 Lots more on Atlanta’s matchup with the upstart-ish Golden State Valkyries in Friday’s Win Column.
OTHER GOOD THINGS TO KNOW
🐶 Dwight “Peanut” Phillips Jr. may have to lead No. 1 Georgia’s rushing attack again on Saturday. He’s just fine with that.
🏀 SEC basketball media days are underway in Birmingham, if you’re into that kind of thing. Georgia’s new women’s coach, Ayla Guzzardo, speaks around 3:20 p.m. EDT, with men’s coach Mike White and players Blue Cain and Smurf Millender following an hour later.
… what may be the worst umpiring performance in the history of organized baseball.
Yep. It’s Game 5 of the 1997 NLCS, when Marlins rookie Livan Hernandez struck out 15 Braves with juuuust a bit of help from umpire Eric Gregg’s absurdly wide strike zone. (The game was actually Oct. 12, so we’re using “anniversary” loosely. Sue me.)
AJC writer Jack Wilkinson’s deemed Gregg’s efforts “the most controversial strike zone since a UPS picket line.” His lead in the next day’s paper:
By nightfall Sunday, the Braves were much like the best pitches thrown by Livan Hernandez: down and away, flying home. That’s when it really kicked in for Atlanta. Another loss and the Braves will be just like Eric Gregg’s strike zone: on the outside, looking in on the World Series for the first time since 1993.
Tom Glavine surrendered seven runs in Game 6, the Marlins went on to win a title and, a couple decades later, Gregg earned the No. 8 spot on the AJC’s list of Atlanta sports villains.
Still working on that “Fan Bill of Rights (and Wrongs)” we started talking about a few weeks back.
A few early thoughts from readers like you:
🤔 “If you want me to pay for your service, and you say you have all the games, you need to HAVE ALL THE GAMES.” “Do not mock me with a tiny little asterisk that ends up saying ‘except the ones we don’t actually have,’” this anonymous reader continued. “I’m a simple person; I just want to watch my freaking teams on TV. Is that so much to ask?” No, no it is not.
🤔 No more in-game interviews. “Ms. Kerry from Brookhaven” suggested this rule. I tend to agree. We don’t learn much and, frankly, it makes me anxious. The WNBA has even interviewed players in the middle of playoff games; at least one player has had to toss the headsets and rush back on to the court midinterview.
Another banger from Ms. Kerry: “No TV ads for delicious looking foods that are not sold in our area.”
🤔 If the team’s bad enough to get a top-3 draft pick, reimburse my season ticket costs. Not gonna happen, but I like where your head’s at, Mr. or Ms. Anonymous.
🤔 No personal attacks. Duh. But if we’re eyeing more specific guidelines, one reader suggested that it’s acceptable to dis players if 1) you’re talking about their on-field performance and 2) it’s funny. I can dig it.
🤔 One guy wants to nix “entertainment of any kind louder than 100 decibels.” Kevin from Dunwoody essentially wants to end all in-game entertainment too (even the Braves’ Home Depot Tool Race! Gasp!). And also ban the wave.
Not sure I’m with ya there, Kev, but here’s a fun sidenote: A guy named “Krazy George” Henderson generally gets credit for launching the first wave during a 1981 MLB playoff game in Oakland. He also worked in the NFL, where his acumen for firing up fans drew the ire of opposing teams … and helped spur an ill-fated leaguewide rule penalizing home teams for excessive crowd noise.