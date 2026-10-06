Falcons Week 4 wrap: Robinsons score 5 rushing TDs, defense stifles Saints

Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. sprints for a touchdown against the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in New Orleans. (Ella Hall/AP)

Atlanta is now tied for first place in the NFC South.

Atlanta is now tied for first place in the NFC South.

They did it again.

After putting up 35 points in the win over the Packers in Week 3, the Falcons’ offense lit up the scoreboard again, putting 45 up against the Saints at Caesars Superdome on “Monday Night Football.”

Michael Penix Jr. had another strong performance, going 15-of-20 for 223 passing yards and the running game was dominant, with Bijan Robinson’s 145 yards and two touchdowns, along with Brian Robinson Jr.’s 62 yards and three rushing scores.

The Falcons improved to 2-2 and are tied for first place in the NFC South.

Here’s a look at Week 4: