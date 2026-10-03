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Falcons list 3 players questionable for “Monday Night Football” bout at Saints

Saints rule out three players, including ex-Falcon Kaden Elliss.
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo reacts after beating the Green Bay Packers in an NFL game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo reacts after beating the Green Bay Packers in an NFL game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)
Daniel Flick
By
22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons enter their “Monday Night Football” bout with the New Orleans Saints owning a relatively short list of injury questions.

Inside linebacker Divine Deablo and outside linebackers Samson Ebukam and Yasir Abdullah are all listed as questionable, according to the team. Deablo and Ebukam are battling hamstring injuries, while Abdullah was a late addition with an illness.

“I think with the game being Monday night,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday, “(we’re) going to take all these hours and evaluate it before then.”

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Deablo, who appeared to suffer his injury on a blitz against Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 3 but played the remainder of the game, was limited in practice throughout the week. Deablo wears the green dot for the Falcons’ defense, giving him the responsibility of distributing play calls to his teammates.

If Deablo can’t play, rookie Kendal Daniels, who started alongside him in the first three games, figures to take over green dot duties. Stefanski declined to confirm.

“We’ve worked through different scenarios throughout the training camp and definitely have options there,” Stefanski said.

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Ebukam suffered his injury in the Falcons’ Week 2 loss to the Panthers, and he didn’t play in the team’s Week 3 victory over the Packers. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday but participated fully Saturday.

Abdullah also participated fully Saturday.

The Saints, meanwhile, ruled out linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive ends Carl Granderson and Anfernee Jennings. Tight end Noah Fant and linebacker Pete Werner are questionable.

The Falcons (1-2) and Saints (1-2) will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.