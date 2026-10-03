Falcons list 3 players questionable for “Monday Night Football” bout at Saints

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo reacts after beating the Green Bay Packers in an NFL game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons enter their “Monday Night Football” bout with the New Orleans Saints owning a relatively short list of injury questions.

Inside linebacker Divine Deablo and outside linebackers Samson Ebukam and Yasir Abdullah are all listed as questionable, according to the team. Deablo and Ebukam are battling hamstring injuries, while Abdullah was a late addition with an illness.

“I think with the game being Monday night,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday, “(we’re) going to take all these hours and evaluate it before then.”

Deablo, who appeared to suffer his injury on a blitz against Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 3 but played the remainder of the game, was limited in practice throughout the week. Deablo wears the green dot for the Falcons’ defense, giving him the responsibility of distributing play calls to his teammates.