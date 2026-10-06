Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ position grades in win over Saints: High marks all around Falcons offense aces every test. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson (left) is congratulated by running back Bijan Robinson after scoring against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Ella Hall/AP)

By Daniel Flick 43 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — By the end of Monday night, Caesars Superdome had largely emptied, and the vast majority of remaining seats were filled with fans donning red. The Falcons (2-2) marched into New Orleans and dominated, taking a 45-24 win over the Saints (1-3) on “Monday Night Football.” Test? Aced. And several high marks to go around. Here’s a look at how every position graded out in the Falcons’ second consecutive win. Related Story Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. quieting narrative on under-center capabilities Quarterback: B+ The Falcons have a potent ground game, several unique screen-pass concepts and a stout offensive line. That means Michael Penix Jr. doesn’t have to be Superman. It’s a strong recipe, and Penix has certainly elevated the Falcons’ offense. He went 15-for-20 passing for 223 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers.

Penix had a few frustrating misses, particularly on out routes, and had two passes tipped on rollouts. But he also tossed multiple rockets in the intermediate range to move the chains, and his general efficiency has been impressive through two starts. High marks all around here. Running back: A+ There’s an argument this is the best duo in the league, and Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. certainly helped their case Monday night. The former scored two touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards on 19 carries while the latter added three rushing scores of his own across 14 attempts for 62 yards. All told, the Falcons rushed for 205 yards as a team, and while the Saints bottled up several runs, the Falcons’ ground game did its part. Wide receiver: A- Drake London didn’t quite match his career-high 194 receiving yards from Week 3, but he and the Falcons will certainly take five catches for 96 yards and a dose of key catches. Jahan Dotson had his breakthrough moment, catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Penix, and rookie receiver Zachariah Branch added two catches for 10 yards.

The group won when it needed to, and London and Dotson made big plays.

Related Story Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ win over Saints Tight end: B After a frustrating first three weeks marked by a minuscule two catches, Kyle Pitts hauled in three passes for 47 yards, including a 28-yard catch-and-run to jump-start the drive that ended with Dotson’s touchdown. Austin Hooper added one catch for nine yards, and Charlie Woerner and Nick Muse played significant roles as blockers. Offensive line: A- Penix was sacked only once, and that play was also the only time he was hit. The Falcons’ offensive line also paved the way for a strong night on the ground. Left tackle Jake Matthews, who made his 200th start Monday night, left the game with a right groin injury Defensive line: B+ The Falcons harassed Saints quarterback Tyler Shough throughout the night, hitting him 12 times and sacking him twice. They held the Saints to just 50 rushing yards on 19 attempts, and while they blitzed more than usual, the group collectively thrived up front. Related Story Maason Smith’s life changed in NOLA. Now, Falcons DL eyes homecoming redemption Linebacker: B Rookie Harold Perkins Jr., who was born in New Orleans, had his best game as a professional, tallying eight tackles and a half-sack. Divine Deablo and Kendal Daniels added three tackles each. The Falcons’ linebackers played a central role in the team’s run defense, too. Cornerback: C+ The Saints threw for 286 yards, and the back end of the Falcons’ defense had a few lapses. Cornerback C.J. Henderson played well, forcing and recovering a fumble, and while Mike Hughes allowed a handful of receptions, he tallied a tackle-for-loss and a pass deflection. Avieon Terrell played well in a smaller role. Billy Bowman Jr. committed a pair of penalties — one on defense, one on special teams — but added a pair of tackles.