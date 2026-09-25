Falcons week 3 wrap: Penix returns, leads turnaround win over Packers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got his first start and first win of the season Thursday. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

Check out the AJC’s complete coverage of Atlanta’s road victory on ‘Thursday Night Football.’

Check out the AJC’s complete coverage of Atlanta’s road victory on ‘Thursday Night Football.’

The Falcons looked like a different team in Thursday night’s 35-14 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

In his first start of the season, Michael Penix Jr. found his rhythm and the offense followed suit, with Bijan Robinson accounting for 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Drake London added 194 receiving yards and the defense clamped down on Jordan Love and the Packers.

Here is a look at Week 3:

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