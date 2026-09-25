Falcons week 3 wrap: Penix returns, leads turnaround win over Packers

The Falcons looked like a different team in Thursday night’s 35-14 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.
In his first start of the season, Michael Penix Jr. found his rhythm and the offense followed suit, with Bijan Robinson accounting for 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Drake London added 194 receiving yards and the defense clamped down on Jordan Love and the Packers.
Here is a look at Week 3:
Game content
- Game recap: Bijan stars, Falcons handle Packers 35-14 in Penix’s return
- Cunningham column: Falcons’ Penix earns redemption in return: ‘I know how much it means to him.’
- Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Packers
- Position grades: Plenty of A’s to go around in Packers blowout
- How a ‘Superman’ pregame speech sparked Falcons’ win at Packers
- Photo gallery: Falcons beat Packers for season’s first win
- Live updates: Check out the recap from the Falcons’ primetime win over the Packers