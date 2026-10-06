Atlanta Falcons Falcons roll past Saints, spoil 20th anniversary of ‘Domecoming’ Balanced offense, key defensive stands lead Falcons to second straight win. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after scoring against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Ella Hall)

By Daniel Flick 23 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — As Bijan Robinson raced down the sideline and the rest of his Falcons teammates sprinted in pursuit, a mixture of an eerie hush and a stunned buzz fell over Caesars Superdome from a crowd still not entirely settled in its seats. With a 59-yard touchdown run on the game’s third play, Robinson threw an immediate, tone-setting haymaker. And on a night marked by the energy and emotions of the 20-year anniversary of the “Domecoming,” the unavoidable big-game feel of an early-season “Monday Night Football” setting, and the tensions of one of the NFL’s best rivalries, the Falcons marched into New Orleans and proved unrelenting in a 60-minute statement.

Related Story Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ win over Saints The Falcons (2-2) took a 45-24 win over the Saints (1-3) on Monday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, extending their series lead to 59-56 and securing their third straight win over their biggest rival. With 45 points, the Falcons scored their most points since Oct. 2, 2016, versus the Carolina Panthers, though that game featured a defensive touchdown. It’s their most offensive points since Sept. 18, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robinson, who entered Monday in first place in the NFL’s record books with an average of 145.4 scrimmage yards in primetime among those with at least five appearances, continued his bright-lights stardom with two touchdowns and 145 yards on the ground. His backfield mate, Brian Robinson Jr., added three rushing scores of his own. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went 15-for-20 passing for 223 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. Drake London finished as the team’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 96 yards.

The Falcons outgained the Saints, 420-320, and picked up 24 first downs to New Orleans’ 22.