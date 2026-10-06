Falcons roll past Saints, spoil 20th anniversary of ‘Domecoming’

NEW ORLEANS — As Bijan Robinson raced down the sideline and the rest of his Falcons teammates sprinted in pursuit, a mixture of an eerie hush and a stunned buzz fell over Caesars Superdome from a crowd still not entirely settled in its seats.
With a 59-yard touchdown run on the game’s third play, Robinson threw an immediate, tone-setting haymaker.
And on a night marked by the energy and emotions of the 20-year anniversary of the “Domecoming,” the unavoidable big-game feel of an early-season “Monday Night Football” setting, and the tensions of one of the NFL’s best rivalries, the Falcons marched into New Orleans and proved unrelenting in a 60-minute statement.
The Falcons (2-2) took a 45-24 win over the Saints (1-3) on Monday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, extending their series lead to 59-56 and securing their third straight win over their biggest rival.
With 45 points, the Falcons scored their most points since Oct. 2, 2016, versus the Carolina Panthers, though that game featured a defensive touchdown. It’s their most offensive points since Sept. 18, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Robinson, who entered Monday in first place in the NFL’s record books with an average of 145.4 scrimmage yards in primetime among those with at least five appearances, continued his bright-lights stardom with two touchdowns and 145 yards on the ground. His backfield mate, Brian Robinson Jr., added three rushing scores of his own.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went 15-for-20 passing for 223 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. Drake London finished as the team’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 96 yards.
The Falcons outgained the Saints, 420-320, and picked up 24 first downs to New Orleans’ 22.
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough found success through the air, going 30-for-48 passing for 286 yards, but the Falcons made several key stands and forced New Orleans’ drives to stall. The Saints also struggled to run the ball, tallying just 50 yards on 19 carries — an average of 2.6 yards per attempt.
The Falcons’ victory served as another encouraging step early in coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.
Some 11 days removed from a 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 3, the Falcons have stacked two games with the same identity: A strong run game, an efficient pass game capable of hitting multiple explosive plays, a quality pass rush and a stout run defense.
Two primetime games, two big wins and plenty of momentum will follow the Falcons into their Week 5 bout with the Baltimore Ravens, an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on “Sunday Night Football” inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.