Atlanta Falcons Jeff Van Note, member of Falcons Ring of Honor, dies at 80 years old Offensive lineman played 18 seasons and previously held the franchise record for consecutive games played. Share Add AJC on Google “We mourn the loss of a true Falcons legend. Jeff Van Note dedicated 18 seasons to this franchise and became one of the most respected and beloved players in our history,” Falcons team owner Arthur M. Blank said Friday. (AJC file)

By Daniel Flick 22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Jeff Van Note, one of the greatest players in Falcons history and a member of the team’s Ring of Honor, has died at age 80. He will long be remembered and revered for his durability and loyalty to the Falcons and his proficiency at his craft. “We mourn the loss of a true Falcons legend. Jeff Van Note dedicated 18 seasons to this franchise and became one of the most respected and beloved players in our history,” Falcons team owner Arthur M. Blank said Friday in a team statement. “He embodied toughness, resilience, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his team, qualities that earned him the admiration of generations of Falcons fans.

Related Story Top 50 Falcons: No. 5, Jeff Van Note “Jeff’s contributions to this organization cannot be measured solely by his accomplishments on the field. He helped shape the identity of the Atlanta Falcons and left a legacy that will endure for years to come. We are grateful for everything he meant to this franchise and our community. “On behalf of the Falcons family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, Beau, Ben, and Blaine, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. Jeff will always hold a special place in the history and heart of the Atlanta Falcons.“ Van Note’s streak of 155 consecutive games played, completed in his final season of 1986, stood as the franchise record until it was broken in 2023 by left tackle Jake Matthews.

He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2006, the fifth former player to be so honored.