Jeff Van Note, member of Falcons Ring of Honor, dies at 80 years old

FLOWERY BRANCH — Jeff Van Note, one of the greatest players in Falcons history and a member of the team’s Ring of Honor, has died at age 80.
He will long be remembered and revered for his durability and loyalty to the Falcons and his proficiency at his craft.
“We mourn the loss of a true Falcons legend. Jeff Van Note dedicated 18 seasons to this franchise and became one of the most respected and beloved players in our history,” Falcons team owner Arthur M. Blank said Friday in a team statement. “He embodied toughness, resilience, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his team, qualities that earned him the admiration of generations of Falcons fans.
“Jeff’s contributions to this organization cannot be measured solely by his accomplishments on the field. He helped shape the identity of the Atlanta Falcons and left a legacy that will endure for years to come. We are grateful for everything he meant to this franchise and our community.
“On behalf of the Falcons family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, Beau, Ben, and Blaine, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. Jeff will always hold a special place in the history and heart of the Atlanta Falcons.“
Van Note’s streak of 155 consecutive games played, completed in his final season of 1986, stood as the franchise record until it was broken in 2023 by left tackle Jake Matthews.
He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2006, the fifth former player to be so honored.
“To be honored, especially in this city, by this team … is unbelievable, especially from my background,” Van Note said in a halftime ceremony during a Falcons game at the Georgia Dome that season. “The well-wishing that has come this last week is unbelievable, and I’m thankful, very thankful, and I’m grateful. It’s sinking in. I’ve been kind of casual about it, but it certainly sunk in today, and I’m very blessed.”
Van Note was an unlikely candidate to achieve such greatness. The Falcons selected him in the 11th round of the 1969 draft, and he didn’t even make the team that season, instead playing for a minor-league team affiliated with the Falcons. A college linebacker, he switched to center with the Alabama Hawks.
The next season, he became the Falcons’ starting center, beginning a career with few parallels. He made six Pro Bowl appearances, tied with Claude Humphrey for the most in team history, and he earned a pair of second-team All-Pro selections.
Van Note was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Falcons’ Ring of Honor in 2006. During the Falcons’ 25th anniversary season in 1991, fans voted Van Note as the franchise’s most popular player. He entered sports broadcasting at the end of his playing career.
He played for the Falcons from 1969-86, and his 18-season tenure is the longest in franchise history and second-longest by a player with one team in NFL history. All told, he appeared in 246 games, the second-most in Falcons history.