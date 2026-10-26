The Atlanta Dream got what they wanted — sort of.
Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Golden State Valkyries will be at the larger-capacity venue, State Farm Arena, but the start time isn’t ideal, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
There had been some discussions about when and where the potential deciding game would be held. One other consideration was the Dream’s primary home, Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which holds about 3,500.
So, it’s a win for the fans, who packed Games 3 and 4 at State Farm Arena and saw the Valkyries tie the series 2-2. The winner of Monday night’s Game 5 in San Francisco will be in position to clinch the championship with a win on Thursday.
As was done for Games 3 and 4, playing at State Farm Arena required some collaboration from the Hawks and NBA. The time for Game 6 was moved up from an evening start to allow the Dream and Hawks to have another doubleheader, as they did Saturday for Game 4 of the Finals in the afternoon, along with the Hawks’ home opener in the evening.
The Hawks, who also have a game scheduled Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, will move their start time to 8 p.m. That’s the second of back-to-back games, as the Hawks host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
The two-day span will see several changeovers of the court, from Hawks to Dream and back to Hawks to accommodate the schedule.
“The sellout crowds and extraordinary atmosphere at State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 were a tremendous success, and we’re excited to give thousands more fans the opportunity to experience Game 6 with a championship on the line,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league statement. “We thank the NBA, Dream, Valkyries, Hawks, State Farm Arena and USA Network for the collaboration and flexibility that made this move possible. We look forward to delivering another unforgettable Finals experience in Atlanta.”
Tickets for Game 6 will go on sale to the general public Monday at 4 p.m. at atlantadream.com.
WNBA Finals schedule (Series tied 2-2)
- Game 1: Valkyries 68, Dream 64
- Game 2: Dream 79, Valkyries 65
- Game 3: Dream 97, Valkyries 71
- Game 4: Valkyries 67, Dream 62
- Game 5: Oct. 26 at Golden State, 8 p.m.
- Game 6: Oct. 29 at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
- Game 7*: Oct. 31 at Golden State, 8 p.m.
* — if necessary