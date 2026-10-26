Fans cheer the Atlanta Dream during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

With some last-minute maneuvering, Atlanta Dream get to play in larger venue for potential deciding game.

With some last-minute maneuvering, Atlanta Dream get to play in larger venue for potential deciding game.

The Atlanta Dream got what they wanted — sort of.

Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Golden State Valkyries will be at the larger-capacity venue, State Farm Arena, but the start time isn’t ideal, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

There had been some discussions about when and where the potential deciding game would be held. One other consideration was the Dream’s primary home, Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which holds about 3,500.

So, it’s a win for the fans, who packed Games 3 and 4 at State Farm Arena and saw the Valkyries tie the series 2-2. The winner of Monday night’s Game 5 in San Francisco will be in position to clinch the championship with a win on Thursday.