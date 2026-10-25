Sports Questions persist for Dream’s WNBA Finals Game 6 — notably, when and where? Scheduling conflicts at State Farm Arena make time and place of potential clinching game an issue. Share Dream fans cheer before Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Valkyries on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Dream won 97-71, but fell 67-62 in Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2 going into Monday's game in San Francisco. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Rod Beard 24 minutes ago

With their Game 3 win on Wednesday, the Dream took a 2-1 lead over the Valkyries in the WNBA Finals best-of-seven series. Many Dream fans were hoping for two more victories to claim the franchise’s’ first championship. Following Saturday’s loss in Game 4 at State Farm Arena, there are more questions than answers about the rest of the series. Related Story Ken Sugiura: Dream’s uncompetitive first half could come back to haunt them With the Finals tied at 2-2, it brought the obvious question: Where will Game 6 be played? The Dream moved their games in the first two playoff series from their primary home, Gateway Center Arena — which holds about 3,500 fans — to the Hawks’ home at State Farm Arena, which has a capacity of more than 17,000. It’s worked out well so far, but with the Finals’ preplanned dates, some scheduling conflicts also came into play.

Game 3 was scheduled for State Farm Arena, but a concert booking clashed, and the Dream were able to move the game from Thursday to Wednesday. Game 4 on Saturday conflicted with the Hawks’ home opener, and the start times for both games were adjusted to accommodate a rare day-night doubleheader. Game 6 on Thursday won’t be so easy. The complexity comes in the number of entities involved: the WNBA, Dream, Valkyries, NBA, Hawks, Cavaliers, State Farm Arena and the broadcast and streaming partners — USA Network, CNBC and Peacock.

The Hawks have a home game Thursday against the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. and the Dream are set to face the Valkyries at 8 p.m. There won’t be a doubleheader on a weeknight, so the Dream will have to move the date or location.

And all the entities will have to sign off on any changes.

There are several options for how this could work out, but there are a couple that seem to make the most sense: Related Story The team effort needed for Saturday’s State Farm Arena Dream-to-Hawks conversion Move the dates of Games 6 and 7 State Farm Arena is available on Friday, so moving Game 6 there seems to be the easiest resolution — that is, if there’s no Game 7. A potential winner-takes-all matchup in San Francisco is scheduled for Saturday, and there’s no way the Finals would have a back-to-back.

So just move a potential Game 7 game to Sunday, right? The Warriors have a game scheduled against the Clippers at 8:30 p.m. EDT. That would mean having a scenario similar to Game 4, with an early-afternoon Game 7 and a doubleheader with the Warriors — who have the same ownership as the Valkyries — at Chase Center.

Beyond those logistics, it wouldn’t be ideal for the broadcast partners, as it would be pitted against the NFL games. What about Monday? The Warriors already have a game scheduled against the Suns — which eliminates the doubleheader idea on a weekday.

And Tuesday? Election Day. Suboptimal. Move the Hawks’ game to Friday This is the easiest scenario for the Dream, as they would stay on schedule and wouldn’t have to change anything. Not so much for the Hawks and Cavaliers. Both teams have home games Wednesday, so they would be on a back-to-back playing Thursday. However, simply moving to Friday doesn’t make things easier.

Both teams also play Saturday — the Hawks at New Orleans and the Cavaliers at Milwaukee. Seemingly, it’s just trading one set of back-to-backs for another. But what incentive is there for the Cavs to change their schedule to accommodate the WNBA Finals? It’s still the first week of the NBA season, so it doesn’t seem to be a big deal, but it’s still something all the teams would have to agree to, with their own travel logistics and broadcast partners added to the mix. Related Story Nedra Rhone: With a Finals run and growing fan base, Atlanta must make room for the Dream Host Game 6 at Gateway Center Arena After selling out Games 3 and 4 at State Farm Arena and highlighting the Atlanta culture and their fan base with electric atmospheres — including performances by Quavo and T.I. on Wednesday, as well as Big Boi on Saturday — this would be a tremendous letdown. The Dream had their playoff games at Gateway Center Arena last season against the Fever, so it’s possible. But this is the WNBA Finals.