Sports The Win Column: Coach Key or Coach Prime? Plus: Dylan Lee’s struggles and a possible Falcons QB timeline.

By Tyler Estep 1 hour ago Share

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WHICH COACH SAID IT? Georgia Tech coach Brent Key (left) and Colorado coach Deion Sanders. (Miguel Martinez/AJC and David Zalubowski/AP) Georgia Tech football opens its season with Colorado on Thursday night — and AJC staff predictions for the Jackets’ season are here. How about we pregame with a game of our own too? It’s simple: You read the quotes below and pause for a second to guess whether Tech’s Brent Key or Colorado’s Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders said it. Then I’ll tell you the answer, with a little extra intel thrown in.

And … go. 🤔 “Thank God that quarterback is gone. That kid refused to lose a year ago, and he was definitely a difference maker.”

C’mon guys. Easy one out the gate. That’s Coach Prime. He’s talking, of course, about now-former Tech quarterback Haynes King (who just made the Carolina Panthers’ initial 53-man roster; more from columnist Ken Sugiura here). Last season in Boulder, the Jackets spotted Colorado three first-quarter turnovers. Then King took over. His 45-yard touchdown scamper with about a minute left gave Tech the 27-20 win. Both Tech and Colorado are very different teams this time around. Sanders pulled 40 players from the transfer portal … and the 19 Jacket transfers aren’t anything to sneeze at either.

Notables include prolific ex-Michigan running back Justice Haynes (a local kid from Blessed Trinity and Buford), defensive end Jordan Walker (a former Rutgers star who’s already ascended to captaincy) and another QB who’ll look to torment the Buffs.

🤔 “You think I’m going to sit here and tell you everything he does well and doesn’t do well?” Pause. Think. Don’t look. OK. That one’s Key, talking about new quarterback Alberto Mendoza at ACC media days. A couple months later and we still don’t know much about King’s replacement beyond his title-winning brother and his purportedly sky-high football IQ. In fact, lots of Atlantans have seen more of Colorado’s new quarterback than Mendoza. That’d be Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the former 5-star recruit who previously plied his Super 11-worthy wares at Carrollton.

He’s now a college sophomore with a couple of starts under his belt, including a 22-for-35, 299-yard performance at West Virginia last season. (The Mountaineers won.)

🤔 “I don’t want to call anybody a genius because you’re going to hold them accountable to that. But he’s unbelievable at getting guys the ball in the manner they’re accustomed to getting it.” Genius, huh? Let’s see … Time’s up. It’s Coach Prime. And he’s talking about Colorado OC Brennan Marion. Both teams have new offensive and defensive coordinators this year, but Marion may be the most interesting hire of the bunch. The former Sacramento State head coach brought what’s called the “Go-Go” offense to Boulder. He invented it.

Expect a misdirection-based, option-heavy offense that starts with Lewis in the shotgun and two running backs lined up, together, on one side of him.

🤔 “That is funny, man. But I’ll tell you this. I don’t think their corners press, I think they play off. So it’s gonna be fun.” Hmm. Pregame trash talk? Yeah, that’s gotta be Sanders again. But the question he’s answering isn’t what you’d expect. This was Coach Prime’s response when a Buffs radio announcer recently (and jokingly) asked him about viral springtime video that showed some of his players looking mighty small. Deflection much? Either way, Win Column data wizard Rahul Deshpande crunched the numbers. And the average Yellow Jacket at each position is slightly bigger than the corresponding group of Buffaloes.

Those rosters aren’t always 100% updated or accurate, height and weight wise. But kinda wild, no? 🐝 OK, I’ve written too much. Y’all make sure to give Tech beat writer Fletcher Page a follow. Your new BFF (best friend on the Flats) has details on the potential recruiting ramifications of Thursday’s game, too. OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW 🏈 In Athens, Georgia football players are about as stunned as everyone else regarding the sudden departure of defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. ⚾ Another shaky start from AJ Smith-Shawver helped fuel the Braves’ Tuesday night loss at Washington. The Phillies, meanwhile, refuse to lose — and Atlanta’s division lead is down to three games.

More Braves talk momentarily. 🏒 If *checks notes* government feasibility reports are your thing, the one involving North Point Mall’s NHL dreams is out now. Grains of salt encouraged. 🏀 The Dream still have four regular season games left after the WNBA’s ongoing FIBA World Cup break, but playoff tickets are on sale now. 🏆 Several of Georgia’s top high school football teams take on out-of-state powerhouses this weekend. Also: You’re missing out if you’re not subscribed to the Georgia High School Football Daily newsletter. Best, most thorough stuff in the state. DO WE KNOW WHO THE FALCONS’ STARTING QUARTERBACK IS YET? No. No we do not.

But beat reporter Daniel Flick has an educated guess on when we’ll find out. “I think they’re waiting to the end of this week to evaluate Michael Penix in practice again,” he told me, “and I’d expect (coach Kevin) Stefanski will announce it during his Monday news conference next week.” Makes sense. While you wait, you can read about a weird Tua Tagovailoa situation. And which Falcons a fantasy sports expert thinks you should draft. And which rookies could play big roles right out the gate. DYLAN LEE: TIPPING OR TIRED? Dylan Lee gives 'er a go in July. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) The Braves bullpen will be a mighty important part of any postseason run — and Dylan Lee is an important part of the bullpen.

He hasn’t been good for awhile now. The veteran lefty posted his usual good work before the All-Star break: just seven earned runs over 43 innings.

Since? Eleven earned runs in 18 innings. Opponents have failed to score in just two of his last seven outings.

In four of those outings, he’s failed to last a full inning.

He recorded one out Monday, allowing two inherited runners (and a third of his own creation) to score. Afterward, Lee said he’s “possibly” tipping pitches. “I mean, just seeing their reactions on swings and pitches that I’ve thrown and got ‘em out, and looking at reports — it’s a little bit easier to hit the ball when you know it’s coming. Just going to clean it up and fix it.” That’s certainly one explanation. Lots of ways for it to happen. (Former Brave Sean Newcomb said hitters once said hitters picked up on him chewing his gum more quickly before throwing a fastball).

The other theory: Fatigue. Before Tuesday night’s games, Lee’s 65 appearances were tied for fifth in MLB (the leader had 70).

His 61 total innings ranked 28th among relievers and sat just seven shy of the career high he set last season.

His 30 holds (loose definition: coming into a close game and not surrendering the lead) were baseball’s most. The Braves have pieced together a pretty deep relief corps, and eighth-inning guy Robert Suarez is maaaaybe working toward a return this season. Every arm counts, though. 🎉 On a more positive note: Catcher Sean Murphy can hit again?