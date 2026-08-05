Opinion It’s on Godsey to create Georgia Tech’s new identity after Haynes King The Yellow Jackets’ new play-caller says the offense will be diverse. Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey (left) talks with associate head coach Brian Bohannon during the first day of football practice Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 57 minutes ago Share

Haynes King isn’t just one of Georgia Tech’s best quarterbacks. He also was the team’s standard-bearer. The Yellow Jackets were tough and determined because that’s how their quarterback played. Now King is in training camp with the Carolina Panthers. His successor is inexperienced Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza. Tech’s play-caller during King’s three seasons here, Buster Faulkner, took the same job at Florida. Tech coach Brent Key hired his former Jackets teammate, George Godsey, to replace Faulkner. It’s up to Godsey to develop a new flavor for the offense after King was its main ingredient for three years.

“The first thing that Brent asked me when we talked about this opportunity was, ‘What’s the identity of your offense?’” Godsey said. “And my first question to him was, ‘Who are the players?’ The offense is built around the players. “I didn’t develop that (offense). The players dictate the schemes, and everything is built around how we utilize those players.” That’s a philosophy I’ve heard often from NFL coaches. They frequently change their approach amid roster churn, which happens more in college now. Godsey was an NFL assistant for five teams from 2011-25. It will be a job well done by Godsey if he can build a Tech offense that’s even close to being as good as last season. The Jackets ranked 27th nationally in scoring and fourth in the ACC. King was the most important part of that success, and he’s just one of many key departures from last season.

The Texans drafted Keylan Rutledge, Tech’s best NFL offensive lineman prospect since Kent Hill in 1979. Tech’s leading rusher in 2025 (Jamal Haynes) and top pass-catchers (Eric Rivers and Malik Rutherford) also are in NFL camps. Florida signed Faulkner for a salary of $2 million.

Godsey said he has a better idea of his unit’s identity after working with players for months. He believes diversity will be its strength. “There’s not one time when we go out there (in practice) and call a play that we’re worried about protecting somebody,” Godsey said. “They’ve done a hell of a job here recruiting and evaluating and bringing in the talent for us to get out there and put together a product that’s going to impress people.” It starts with Mendoza. He was a 3-star high school recruit out of South Florida. Mendoza signed with James Madison, then followed coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana. Last season, Mendoza backed up brother Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner. Key praised Alberto Mendoza for his intelligence and said he’ll get plenty of support from a “full offensive toolbox” and an improved defense. Both Key and Godsey said Mendoza has settled in as a team leader. “He’s been putting the time in,” Godsey said. “He’s been with the guys. He’s been building his knowledge of the system and doing a good job of communicating.

“We’re two days in, so it’s real early, but I really like the place where he’s at and really where he’s been all summer.” Based on personnel, Tech is likely to operate a run-heavy offense again except with Mendoza not as involved as King. Offensive line and running back appear to be strong position groups. Tech’s second-best lineman from last season, Malachi Carney, moved from tackle to guard. Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata is the projected starter at center. The running back group is led by Buford’s Justice Haynes. The former national top-100 high school recruit was productive for Michigan in 2025. Those are some of the strong building blocks for Godsey. His NFL jobs included a stint as Texans play-caller from 2014-16. Houston ranked 14th, 21st and 28th in points scored during those seasons, with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the best of a lackluster group of quarterbacks. Now Godsey’s task is building a new offense for Tech after it was King’s show.