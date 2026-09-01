Atlanta Falcons No, Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa didn’t actually comment under his own social post Tagovailoa said in March his team posts for him. Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — pictured speaking speaks at a news conference after Atlanta's game against the Dolphins Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 — said in March that he doesn't write his own social media posts. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Daniel Flick 16 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became a trending figure on social media Tuesday, when his account responded to his own Instagram post. Tagovailoa’s account posted six photos from the Falcons’ preseason win Friday over the Dolphins with the caption, “For the A,” and the salute emoji. Underneath the post, a comment from Tagovailoa’s account read, “We’re so proud of you!! You got this,” and the heart emoji. Social media users naturally interpreted it as Tagovailoa commenting support on his own post, which created jokes and widespread attention. Of course, the catch that most ignored is that Tagovailoa doesn’t run his social media accounts.

“I don’t have social media, so I don’t see any of that,” Tagovailoa said in March. “We have our team posting for us, doing the posts on Twitter, Instagram. I don’t know what else there is outside of that. Now, my wife, on the other hand — my wife is totally different. If anything, social media for me is YouTube.” The comment was eventually deleted from Tagovailoa’s account, and his wife, Annah, commented the same thing, nearly verbatim, from her personal account. So, no, Tagovailoa didn’t comment under his own post. He didn’t even physically make the post. He stays off social media for reasons like this — things, unnecessarily, spread like wildfire without provided context. The 28-year-old Tagovailoa instead spends his free time parenting, fishing, golfing and watching boat shows. When he needs to be alerted of a social media development, he’ll hear it from his wife, a family member or someone in the Falcons’ communications department.

Whether this one crosses his proverbial desk is to-be-determined, but he played no part in it.