Georgia Tech Eight wins? Nine? AJC staff predicts win totals for Georgia Tech football. The Yellow Jackets start with two interesting nonconference games before a tough ACC slate. Georgia Tech coach Brent Key — pictured on the first day of fall practice Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 — led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-4 season last year. This season, he'll have to do it with a new quarterback, lead running back and offensive and defensive coordinators. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

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It’s kickoff time, and Georgia Tech opens the season Thursday night against Colorado at Bobby Dodd Stadium. At this time last season, who knew what an amazing start to the season was coming? With quarterback Alberto Mendoza taking the reins, it could be another intriguing beginning. The AJC Sports staff brings you season predictions for the Yellow Jackets. Fletcher Page, beat writer: Georgia Tech’s 2026 schedule is full of games that could swing either way, a reflection of a program that appears ready to take another step but enters the season with a new quarterback, two new coordinators and plenty of new faces. The Jackets have four of their first five games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, creating an opportunity for a strong start, and the Week 2 matchup with Tennessee should show us how far this team has come.

So, for now, seven wins feels like the safest prediction, with a path to eight or nine if Mendoza and Jason Semore’s defense come together quickly. Miami, SMU and Louisville look like clear favorites in the ACC over the Jackets, with Clemson probably joining the pack. After that, it’s anybody’s guess. Tech has a legitimate chance to finish fifth, but the difference between there and farther down the conference could come down to a handful of close games. Michael Cunningham, columnist: Georgia Tech settled for a pretty good 2025 season when it could have been amazing. I see more disappointment for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Tech’s defense will be better. That won’t make up for the inevitable offensive regression with a new (and unproven) quarterback, play-caller and skill group. Tech’s schedule is harder, too. It’s more difficult than four of five teams above the Jackets in the preseason media poll, and harder than four teams just below. Fewer points scored plus better opponents equals 7-5 and seventh in the ACC. Ken Sugiura, columnist: I debated between 7-5 and 8-4. The home game against Tennessee and the road trips to Virginia Tech, Clemson and Georgia all figure to be especially nettlesome.

As promising as Mendoza appears, he’s a quarterback with no career starts and 25 passes to his credit and is also adapting to a new offense. Remember that, for as spectacular as Haynes King was his final two seasons, he threw 16 interceptions (although he also led the ACC with 27 touchdown passes) in his first season as the Jackets’ starter.