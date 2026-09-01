Atlanta Braves Robert Suarez to throw bullpen session Tuesday Reliever continues to inch toward return. Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Robert Suarez reacts after the final out during the seventh inning in their MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 51 minutes ago Share

Braves relief pitcher Robert Suarez continues to inch toward his return, and he’ll take another important step in that endeavor Tuesday when he throws a bullpen session at Truist Park. Suarez has been on the 15-day injured list since June 23 with right elbow inflammation. He began throwing around the All-Star break during the third week of July when he hit a speed bump. “It wasn’t a long distance, but I just felt some discomfort,” Suarez said via Braves team interpreter Franco García. “I wasn’t throwing hard or anything like that, but once I felt that discomfort, just had a discussion with the trainers and decided to shut it down again.”

Suarez signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves in December and quickly proved his worth through his first 31 games with his new team. The right-hander had a 0.56 ERA and four saves, serving as the bullpen’s main setup man. But he hasn’t pitched since June 19, originally complaining of forearm tightness shortly after that appearance. “Just supporting from here any way that I can,” Suarez said about how tough it has been to be sidelined for almost three months now. “Happy to see them doing well, but eager to return.” There is no guarantee Suarez will come back this season, but if he does, what a boost that would be to a Braves’ relief corps that has been one of baseball’s best. Suarez was coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Padres before joining the Braves and was a dominant force early this season with his triple-digit fastball and equalizing change-up.

Braves manager Walt Weiss is hopeful Suarez can indeed pitch again, but is certainly erring on the side of caution.