Atlanta Falcons Tua Tagovailoa is ‘trending in the right direction,’ headed for backup role The quarterback, who suffered an oblique injury Sept. 10, practiced for the first time Tuesday. Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches from the sidelines as his team faces the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. The Falcons expect the 28-year-old to be a positive contributor in whatever capacity his health, and opportunity, provides. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 8 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering an oblique injury Sept. 10, and coach Kevin Stefanski said there’s a chance he’ll be the team’s backup for Thursday night’s bout with the Packers. “We’ll see,” Stefanski said Wednesday. “Let’s get through the next couple days, but he’s trending in the right direction.” The Falcons announced Tagovailoa was their Week 1 starting quarterback on Sept. 7, six days before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Three days later, he fell to the grass at practice, clutching his right oblique after a warmup throw.

Tagovailoa didn’t practice the day after, and Stefanski tabbed Cooper Rush as the team’s starter later that afternoon. Tagovailoa didn’t participate in practice leading into the team’s Week 2 contest against the Carolina Panthers and, like he did in Week 1, watched the Falcons’ game from the sidelines in a sweatshirt. Stefanski said Tagovailoa handled the frustrations of the timing of his injury and subsequent process in the right manner. “Yeah, awesome teammate,” Stefanski said. “He’s working very, very hard to get himself back healthy and he’s doing really well there. But just ultra supportive, great person to have around the building.”

After drives during the Falcons’ losses to the Steelers and Panthers, Tagovailoa often sat down on a bench next to the team’s quarterbacks and watched tape on a tablet, offering any insight to Rush and backup Jack Strand.