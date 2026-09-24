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Live UpdatesSeptember 24, 2026, 12:57 PM

Check out live updates from the Falcons’ primetime matchup vs. Packers

Atlanta looks for its first win after struggling with backup quarterbacks to start the season.

A Falcons fan cheers from the stands as Atlanta battles the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Indianapolis. Tonight, the Falcons take on the Packers at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
A Falcons fan cheers from the stands as Atlanta battles the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Indianapolis. Tonight, the Falcons take on the Packers at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

An 0-2 start and uncertainty at the quarterback position is not what Falcons fans thought they’d see heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Packers in primetime.

But that’s where they are, after two lackluster games. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is set to return from his ACL injury suffered in November and take the reins of what could be a potent offense.

The Packers are playing their home opener after splitting their first two games on the road.

Here’s some pregame reading to get you up to speed:

Falcons at Packers

  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
  • TV: Amazon Prime, Fox 5
  • Records: Falcons 0-2, Packers 1-1
  • Outlook: The Falcons hope the return of Penix will jump-start their struggling offense. Through their first two games, they haven’t taken a snap in the red zone and they’ve managed just one offensive touchdown.
AJC
7 hours ago
Rod Beard

Primetime exposure

After the debacle in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Panthers in the home opener, the Falcons have a quick turnaround. They can erase the bad taste from a bad start to the season, which featured two losses with Cooper Rush — who was slated to be the No. 3 option — as the starting quarterback. 

Bijan Robinson has been good despite the issues at the most important position, but the production from Drake London and Kyle Pitts has suffered. Having Michael Penix Jr. back as the starter could turn some of those issues around. 

The defense has been fairly good, given the obstacles they've faced through injuries and extended time on the field. They'll be without A.J. Terrell for at least the next four games, but the pass rush has been acceptable. 

The Packers (1-1) are coming off a good road win against the Jets, and in their home opener they hope to put on a show for the faithful at Lambeau Field. 