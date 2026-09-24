Check out live updates from the Falcons’ primetime matchup vs. Packers

An 0-2 start and uncertainty at the quarterback position is not what Falcons fans thought they’d see heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Packers in primetime.

But that’s where they are, after two lackluster games. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is set to return from his ACL injury suffered in November and take the reins of what could be a potent offense.

The Packers are playing their home opener after splitting their first two games on the road.

Here’s some pregame reading to get you up to speed:

Falcons at Packers