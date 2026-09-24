Check out live updates from the Falcons’ primetime matchup vs. Packers

Primetime exposure
After the debacle in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Panthers in the home opener, the Falcons have a quick turnaround. They can erase the bad taste from a bad start to the season, which featured two losses with Cooper Rush — who was slated to be the No. 3 option — as the starting quarterback.
Bijan Robinson has been good despite the issues at the most important position, but the production from Drake London and Kyle Pitts has suffered. Having Michael Penix Jr. back as the starter could turn some of those issues around.
The defense has been fairly good, given the obstacles they've faced through injuries and extended time on the field. They'll be without A.J. Terrell for at least the next four games, but the pass rush has been acceptable.
The Packers (1-1) are coming off a good road win against the Jets, and in their home opener they hope to put on a show for the faithful at Lambeau Field.