Bijan stars, Falcons handle Packers 35-14 in Penix’s return

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had 194 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over the Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In one of the NFL’s most iconic venues and on an early-season primetime stage, the Falcons earned their first win of coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure with a convincing 35-14 triumph over the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Falcons (1-2) scored 27 unanswered points and led by at least two possessions for the entire final quarter. Packers fans booed their team multiple times in Green Bay’s first loss in the home opener in 14 years.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., making his first start since tearing his left ACL last November, overcame a slow start to finish 18-for-25 passing for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Receiver Drake London, who had six catches for 80 yards in the first two games, had a monstrous nine-catch, 194-yard performance.