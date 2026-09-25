Bijan stars, Falcons handle Packers 35-14 in Penix’s return

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In one of the NFL’s most iconic venues and on an early-season primetime stage, the Falcons earned their first win of coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure with a convincing 35-14 triumph over the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Falcons (1-2) scored 27 unanswered points and led by at least two possessions for the entire final quarter. Packers fans booed their team multiple times in Green Bay’s first loss in the home opener in 14 years.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., making his first start since tearing his left ACL last November, overcame a slow start to finish 18-for-25 passing for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Receiver Drake London, who had six catches for 80 yards in the first two games, had a monstrous nine-catch, 194-yard performance.
The Falcons’ ground game flourished behind a big night from Bijan Robinson, who rushed 29 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He added 19 receiving yards to finish with 213 yards from scrimmage. Brian Robinson Jr. tallied 50 yards in a complementary role, and the Falcons finished with 242 yards on the ground.
The Packers (1-2) scored a touchdown on their second drive, then went six consecutive series without putting points on the scoreboard. Quarterback Jordan Love went 28-for-53 passing for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Green Bay mustered only 17 yards on the ground.
Collectively, the Falcons outgained the Packers, 498-328, in total yards and picked up 25 first downs to Green Bay’s 18.
After an uninspiring first two games to start Stefanski’s debut season at the helm, the Falcons dominated the Packers. Penix found his rhythm, Bijan Robinson starred and the Falcons’ defense largely limited Love and the Packers’ offense.
Now, a long break awaits the Falcons, who return to action Oct. 5 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.