Atlanta Falcons Falcons position grades: Plenty of As to go around in Packers blowout Plenty of high marks for Falcons in lopsided win. Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

By Daniel Flick 19 minutes ago Share

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Falcons flunked their first two tests. They unquestionably aced their third. In front of a primetime audience Thursday night at Lambeau Field, the Falcons (1-2) took a 35-14 win over the Packers (1-2), snapping Green Bay’s 13-year streak of winning its home-opener. Here are position-by-position grades of the Falcons’ first win under coach Kevin Stefanski. Quarterback: A- Michael Penix Jr. started only 1-for-5 passing but finished 18-of-25 for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He found his rhythm early and gave the Falcons a steady presence through the air while also hitting a few explosive plays.

Penix had plenty of pressure on his shoulders. Once he hit his stride, he was lights-out. A very encouraging day, though the Falcons certainly put training wheels on him to start. Running back: A+ To alleviate pressure on Penix in his first start back, the Falcons needed to establish the run game, and they ran the ball at a high level Thursday night. Spearheaded by a 55-yard run from Bijan Robinson, the Falcons rushed 41 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. Robinson finished with 29 carries for 194 yards, while Brian Robinson Jr. added 50 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts in a complementary role. Wide receiver: A- Historically, Drake London has been Penix’s go-to target, and the two connected frequently Thursday night. London had a brilliant night, catching nine passes for 194 yards, headlined by a 68-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Olamide Zaccheaus caught two passes, while Jahan Dotson and Zachariah Branch made one catch apiece.

London’s big day gets the whole group a good grade.

Tight end: B+ Kyle Pitts finished with only one catch for five yards, but he made an impressive block on Bijan Robinson’s first touchdown run. Charlie Woerner and Nick Muse were key parts of the Falcons’ run-game success, too, and Austin Hooper caught a touchdown pass. Stats may not overly favor the Falcons’ tight ends, but the unit delivered a quality performance Thursday night. Offensive line: A Penix wasn’t sacked, took only one hit and largely worked from comfortable pockets. The Falcons’ run game dominated. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s group had a brilliant effort. Defensive line: A- The Falcons only sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love once, but they hit him 12 times and had three tackles for loss in the run game. They rotated several bodies and, once more, didn’t have to blitz to create pressure with various stunts up front. Linebacker: B+ Rookie Kendal Daniels made an impressive tackle for loss, sneaking into the backfield on a screen pass in the first half, and finished with three tackles. Fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr. committed a late-hit penalty in the opening quarter but finished with four tackles and a pass breakup. Divine Deablo, the green dot, tallied two tackles, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection.