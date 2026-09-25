Falcons position grades: Plenty of As to go around in Packers blowout

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Falcons flunked their first two tests. They unquestionably aced their third.
In front of a primetime audience Thursday night at Lambeau Field, the Falcons (1-2) took a 35-14 win over the Packers (1-2), snapping Green Bay’s 13-year streak of winning its home-opener.
Here are position-by-position grades of the Falcons’ first win under coach Kevin Stefanski.
Quarterback: A-
Michael Penix Jr. started only 1-for-5 passing but finished 18-of-25 for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He found his rhythm early and gave the Falcons a steady presence through the air while also hitting a few explosive plays.
Penix had plenty of pressure on his shoulders. Once he hit his stride, he was lights-out. A very encouraging day, though the Falcons certainly put training wheels on him to start.
Running back: A+
To alleviate pressure on Penix in his first start back, the Falcons needed to establish the run game, and they ran the ball at a high level Thursday night. Spearheaded by a 55-yard run from Bijan Robinson, the Falcons rushed 41 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.
Robinson finished with 29 carries for 194 yards, while Brian Robinson Jr. added 50 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts in a complementary role.
Wide receiver: A-
Historically, Drake London has been Penix’s go-to target, and the two connected frequently Thursday night. London had a brilliant night, catching nine passes for 194 yards, headlined by a 68-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Olamide Zaccheaus caught two passes, while Jahan Dotson and Zachariah Branch made one catch apiece.
London’s big day gets the whole group a good grade.
Tight end: B+
Kyle Pitts finished with only one catch for five yards, but he made an impressive block on Bijan Robinson’s first touchdown run. Charlie Woerner and Nick Muse were key parts of the Falcons’ run-game success, too, and Austin Hooper caught a touchdown pass.
Stats may not overly favor the Falcons’ tight ends, but the unit delivered a quality performance Thursday night.
The Falcons only sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love once, but they hit him 12 times and had three tackles for loss in the run game. They rotated several bodies and, once more, didn’t have to blitz to create pressure with various stunts up front.
Linebacker: B+
Rookie Kendal Daniels made an impressive tackle for loss, sneaking into the backfield on a screen pass in the first half, and finished with three tackles. Fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr. committed a late-hit penalty in the opening quarter but finished with four tackles and a pass breakup. Divine Deablo, the green dot, tallied two tackles, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection.
The Falcons allowed only 17 rushing yards, a credit to their defensive line but also their second-level players.
Cornerback: B-
The Falcons lost starter A.J. Terrell to injured reserve Tuesday, but C.J. Henderson starred in relief, tallying three passes defensed and a team-high eight tackles. Mike Hughes allowed a 45-yard reception to Matthew Golden and committed a 34-yard defensive pass-interference penalty, the biggest blemish for the position at large.
Rookie Avieon Terrell took snaps in place of both Henderson and Hughes and appears in line to get more snaps on the perimeter moving forward. Billy Bowman Jr., in his first game since tearing his Achilles last November, notched two passes defensed.
Safety: B-
Xavier Watts secured an interception on the Falcons defense’s final play, the team’s first interception of the season. Watts tallied five tackles, while Jessie Bates III recorded four. Both allowed plays in coverage but largely held serve.
Special teams: B
Nick Folk made a 44-yard field goal in the first half, plus a 31-yarder in the second half. After Branch committed a cardinal sin and caught a punt backpedaling into the end zone, the team used Olamide Zaccheaus as its punt returner. Ultimately, no big returns allowed, no consequential miscues and a good day from Folk leads to a solid grade.