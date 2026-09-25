Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Penix earns redemption in return: ‘I know how much it means to him.’ Michael Penix Jr. has strong performance in return from ACL surgery. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. needed a few plays to shake off the rust, but never looked back once he found his rhythm against Green Bay on Sept. 24, 2026. (Mike Roemer/AP)

By Michael Cunningham 13 minutes ago Share

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It was the question that followed Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for a month. He was medically cleared to play, so why wasn’t he playing? Penix explained there was a difference between getting the OK from doctors and feeling comfortable enough to play. He said he was running his own race and not letting any outside pressure rush his process. Now, there should be no question that Penix’s plan was best for him and the Falcons. Not after they went to Lambeau Field and routed the Packers on Thursday night, with Penix making a triumphant return 10 months after ACL surgery.

“I know he was facing a lot of questions about when he was going to be back,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said after the 35-14 victory. “For us to come out and perform and show our love for one another and show it to Mike, it was a great feeling. He was dying to get back. “Before that last preseason game, he was in the locker room crying because he wouldn’t be ready. I know how much it means to him. I know how much he means to this locker room.” Penix showed how much he means to the offense. The Falcons scored 16 total points in losses against the Steelers and Panthers with No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush as the starter. The offense came to life with Penix back at the controls for the first time since he suffered an ACL tear in his right knee last November.

Penix was 18-of 25 passing for 256 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He was 1-for-5 for 17 yards with an interception during the first two drives, then 17-of-20 for 239 yards and a touchdown from there.

The performance was proof Penix was right to wait until he felt ready to play. “But at the same time, we’ve got a long season,” Penix said. “That game was far from perfect and is what we are striving for each and every day.” The Falcons don’t need Penix to carry the offense. They have Bijan Robinson for that. Penix just needs to play efficiently. Make the right decisions and keep the chains moving. That’s what he did after a slow start. As a result, the Packers became the first Falcons opponent this season that had to respect their passing game. Green Bay couldn’t load the box to stop Robinson, who ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

“When (Penix) gets going, they have to start dropping (the safety) a little bit,” Robinson said. “And if you drop one, that’s when we start rolling.” The Falcons got the competent quarterback they lacked in the first games. None of the players said publicly that they badly needed Penix back. That would have been unfair to both Penix and Rush. The truth is the players didn’t have to say it. Everyone could see it, including Penix. He said that’s why he was emotional before the final exhibition game. “Just frustrated,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve been through this a lot. But, like I said, I’m blessed. I just wanted to be out there. It sucks not being able to be out there when I’m down. But it’s all God’s plan.” It was asking a lot for Penix to play well in his first game since November. It looked like it may have been too much to ask early against the Packers.

Penix’s first drive ended with a late throw across the middle for an interception. He misfired on two passes during the next drive, which ended with a punt. Penix’s intentional grounding penalty during the third drive left the Falcons with a third-and-long. The Falcons weren’t looking much better with Penix than they had with Rush. Then the Packers were penalized for roughing Penix on third down and, suddenly, he and the Falcons took off. Robinson ran 55 yards to Green Bay’s 5. It was the first time all season the Falcons had the ball in the red zone. Robinson finished the drive with a 3-yard TD run. The Falcons then forced the second of four three-and-out drives for the Packers in the first half. Nick Folk’s 41-yard field goal put the Falcons ahead 10-7 in the second quarter. That was their first lead since the first quarter of the opener at Pittsburgh. The Falcons extended the lead to 17-7 on Penix’s 5-yard TD pass to Austin Hooper 69 seconds before halftime. They put the Packers away by scoring on all three of their drives after halftime (not including kneel-downs by Penix to run out the clock).

Penix was in control after the interception. He made throws on time and never put the ball in jeopardy again. Play-caller Tommy Reese helped Penix get into rhythm by calling plays with easy reads and throws. Penix connected with wide receiver Drake London on nine completions for 194 yards. “Mike’s playing his first game, so you know there’s going to be jitters or whether you call it rust,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I don’t think he expected to play perfect. I didn’t expect him to play perfect. But I expected him to battle, just like our football team, and that’s what we did.” The Falcons dominated the Packers over the final three quarters. Green Bay’s last gasp was a touchdown that cut the deficit to 27-14 with 8:18 to go. The Falcons responded with an eight-play touchdown drive that included Penix’s 40-yard pass to London. Packers fans started filing out of the stadium after that score. Penix was having a good time by then. “For him to have that moment is great,” Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom said. “I told him on the sideline, just seeing him smile like that was great. It’s a great team moment.”