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Falcons Week 2 wrap: Boos and blunders in blowout loss to Panthers

Take a look at the AJC’s content from all the action in the home opener.
Running back Bijan Robinson (right) and other Falcons players sit on the bench during the second half of a blowout against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Running back Bijan Robinson (right) and other Falcons players sit on the bench during the second half of a blowout against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By AJC Sports
7 minutes ago

The Falcons fell to the Panthers 34-3 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they didn’t look good doing it. Cooper Rush had a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble, and rookie Jack Strand, the No. 4 option at QB, had a pick-6 and a lost fumble.

One good thing is that it’s a short week, as the Falcons play the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Here’s a look back at Week 2:

Game content

Pregame content