Falcons Week 2 wrap: Boos and blunders in blowout loss to Panthers

Running back Bijan Robinson (right) and other Falcons players sit on the bench during the second half of a blowout against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Take a look at the AJC’s content from all the action in the home opener.

Take a look at the AJC’s content from all the action in the home opener.

The Falcons fell to the Panthers 34-3 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they didn’t look good doing it. Cooper Rush had a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble, and rookie Jack Strand, the No. 4 option at QB, had a pick-6 and a lost fumble.

One good thing is that it’s a short week, as the Falcons play the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Here’s a look back at Week 2:

Game content