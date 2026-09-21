Falcons Week 2 wrap: Boos and blunders in blowout loss to Panthers

The Falcons fell to the Panthers 34-3 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they didn’t look good doing it. Cooper Rush had a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble, and rookie Jack Strand, the No. 4 option at QB, had a pick-6 and a lost fumble.
One good thing is that it’s a short week, as the Falcons play the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
Here’s a look back at Week 2:
Game content
- Game recap: Falcons blown out by Panthers as boobirds fly in home opener
- Cunningham column: Falcons fans deserve better than this
- Sugiura column: Even for Falcons, 34-3 loss to Panthers was unacceptable
- Take 5 takeaways: QB issues continue to haunt Falcons in another loss
- Falcons understand boos in lopsided loss: ‘They shouldn’t be happy’
- Position grades: QBs get an F in a dreary performance
- Photo gallery: Falcons struggled offensively, defense can only do so much
- Live updates: Tap in for the recap from the Falcons’ loss to Carolina
- Falcons bench Cooper Rush, turn to Jack Strand in third quarter vs. Panthers