Tap in for updates from the Falcons’ home opener against Carolina

Deablo a late add to game status
Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo has been listed as questionable because of an illness, according to the team.
Deablo, a team captain who wears the green dot and communicates play calls to the Falcons' defense, is a particularly significant member of the operation.
When Deablo missed two weeks in training camp because of an ankle injury, rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels took over green dot responsibilities. Daniels started the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 1 and played nearly 70% of the defensive snaps in his NFL debut.