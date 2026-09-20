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Live UpdatesSeptember 20, 2026, 1:44 PM

Tap in for updates from the Falcons’ home opener against Carolina

Atlanta looks to win home opener for first time since beating Panthers in 2023.

Falcons fans cheer after a touchdown by running back Tyler Goodson during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Falcons fans cheer after a touchdown by running back Tyler Goodson during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Falcons are in first place. Well, that’s one way to spin it.

All four NFC South teams lost in Week 1, so it’s actually true, but the Falcons have a chance to turn things around after their 20-13 loss to the Steelers in the opener.

Cooper Rush is the starting quarterback, at least for now, and that’s the path forward — at least, until Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa can get healthy enough to provide another option.

Here’s some pregame reading to get caught up:

- He quit football and moved home. Six years later, he made Falcons’ roster.

- Sugiura: Falcons stick with Cooper Rush: It won’t be that bad

- Predictions: Falcons will fare better no matter the quarterback

- Cunningham: Why the day-to-day quarterback plan is perilous for Falcons

- Step right up and spin the Falcons QB Wheel of Destiny

AJC
22 minutes ago
Daniel Flick

Deablo a late add to game status

Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo has been listed as questionable because of an illness, according to the team.

Deablo, a team captain who wears the green dot and communicates play calls to the Falcons' defense, is a particularly significant member of the operation.

When Deablo missed two weeks in training camp because of an ankle injury, rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels took over green dot responsibilities. Daniels started the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 1 and played nearly 70% of the defensive snaps in his NFL debut.

AJC
1 day ago
Rod Beard

Back at the Benz

The Falcons open the home schedule with Sunday’s matchup against the division rival Panthers. 

After losing the opener to the Steelers, the Falcons still find themselves in a four-way tie for the division lead, as all four teams lost their opening games last week. 

With quarterback Cooper Rush set to start his second straight game, the Falcons are looking to right some of the wrongs from the Pittsburgh matchup, where Rush was dealing with back issues and struggled to get the offense going. 

Bijan Robinson stood out, along with the strong start from the defense, to keep the Falcons in the game until the final minutes. 