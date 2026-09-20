Tap in for updates from the Falcons’ home opener against Carolina

The Falcons are in first place. Well, that’s one way to spin it.

All four NFC South teams lost in Week 1, so it’s actually true, but the Falcons have a chance to turn things around after their 20-13 loss to the Steelers in the opener.

Cooper Rush is the starting quarterback, at least for now, and that’s the path forward — at least, until Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa can get healthy enough to provide another option.

Here’s some pregame reading to get caught up:

- He quit football and moved home. Six years later, he made Falcons’ roster.

- Sugiura: Falcons stick with Cooper Rush: It won’t be that bad

- Predictions: Falcons will fare better no matter the quarterback

- Cunningham: Why the day-to-day quarterback plan is perilous for Falcons

- Step right up and spin the Falcons QB Wheel of Destiny