Atlanta Falcons Take 5: QB issues continue to haunt Falcons in another loss Cooper Rush has a tough outing and Atlanta goes to its No. 4 option in Jack Strand. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush runs with the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Rod Beard 1 hour ago Share

There wasn’t much to take from Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Panthers, with starter Cooper Rush struggling mightily and the fourth quarterback, Jack Strand, getting some playing time. Another blowout loss to Carolina puts the Falcons at 0-2 to start the season, with a daunting schedule ahead and few answers at quarterback. Here are five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ loss to the Panthers: Enter Strand-man Some Falcons fans were more frustrated by the quarterback situation, and they voiced their disapproval — early. From the opening introductions, when the starters were announced, there were boos for quarterback Cooper Rush.

Then things got worse. On the first drive, Rush fumbled after gaining a first down. Then, he threw an interception on the second drive, which prompted “We want Strand!” chants early in the game. There were more boos throughout the game, and then after a second Rush interception, Strand entered midway through the third quarter. The early returns weren’t good, either, as Strand threw a pick-six to Devin Lloyd — the Panthers defender’s second interception of the game — and extended the lead to 34-3.

Rush’s final stat line: 10-for-17 for 86 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Strand finished 8-for-15 for 59 yards and an interception. Offensive woes However one wants to slice it, the offense struggled with the QB issues. Bijan Robinson was quiet, with 16 carries for 72 yards through the first three quarters. He had just three catches for nine yards and didn’t feel like an integral part of the offense, as he did in the opening loss to the Steelers. Drake London had four catches (on five targets) for 51 yards and Kyle Pitts one catch (on three targets) for 15 yards. That’s not going to get it done for the amount that was invested in the key offensive targets. That’s not their fault, because a lot of that depends on the quarterback and his ability to guide the offense. It is what it is.

Turnover bug The Falcons had three interceptions and a lost fumble in the first three quarters. That’s a lot to overcome, even if there were a quarterback who was hitting on all cylinders. That wasn’t the case, so it made a hard game even tougher. One was a tipped pass, Strand’s was off the hands of Jahan Dotson, and Rush’s fumble was close to being when his knee was on the ground. Sure, that’s all part of the game, but it happened. They’re not going to be able to overcome those obstacles when there’s mediocre play around it, but it’s just another thing.

More kicking issues Nick Folk had missed just three kicks total in the past three years. After missing two last week, he went 1-for-2 Sunday, unable to connect on a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter. He did make a 41-yard kick in the first half, but that’s little consolation for a special teams unit that was projected to be more solid with the addition of the veteran Folk, with his previous accuracy. The Falcons could have had another opportunity for him to attempt another from 40-plus yards in the first half, but they opted to go four it on fourth down and didn’t convert. Short week If those aren’t enough issues to figure out ahead of the next game, consider that it’s a short week. The Falcons go to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football. There are reports that Michael Penix Jr. is possibly working his way back to be able to play in that one, and it could be the injection the Falcons need to get out of the doldrums.