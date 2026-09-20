Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. could return vs. Packers, ESPN reports

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — pictured attempting a pass during training camp in August — suffered a knee injury in Week 11 last year against the Panthers and had surgery to repair his partially torn ACL. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is nearing a return.

Exactly when that return happens remains a question.

The Falcons’ quarterback quandary has been the biggest storyline throughout training camp and into the start of the regular season, when their No. 3 option, Cooper Rush, started the opener against the Steelers.

Penix, though, could be targeting Week 3 for his return from last season’s devastating ACL injury. According to a report by ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, Penix’s return is possible for Thursday against the Packers in Green Bay.

Rush, who was signed on the first day of training camp, has been a viable veteran option, and he was named the starter for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers.