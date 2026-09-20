Falcons blown out by Panthers as boobirds fly in home opener

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush attempts a pass in the first half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

ATLANTA — There were turnovers, there were boos and there were, by and large, understandably loud voices of disapproval from fans Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons (0-2) fell 34-3 to the Panthers (1-1) in the home opener.

Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush was benched after three turnovers in seven full possessions. His day began with a fumble on the first play of the game and an interception on the second drive, and Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd intercepted his final pass of the afternoon.

The Falcons turned to backup quarterback Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, midway through the third quarter. Strand’s first pick was deflected and turned into a pick-six for Lloyd.