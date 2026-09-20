Atlanta Falcons Falcons understand boos in lopsided loss: ‘They shouldn’t be happy’ Star receiver Drake London had a shouting match with a fan over “personal things” that were said. Atlanta Falcons fans react after an interception from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand in the second half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 46 minutes ago Share

ATLANTA — His team trailed 27-3 midway through the third quarter, his starting quarterback just committed his third turnover and Drake London, the Falcons’ uber competitive star receiver, finally had enough. London shifted his eyes toward a group of fans sitting behind the sideline, pointed his finger at one and entered a brief shouting match from the Falcons’ bench. Already frustrated, comments from a fan pushed London past his breaking point in the team’s 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Just negative things that were said, and some personal stuff that was said,” London told reporters postgame. “I’m going to be honest here. I don’t take light to disrespect at all. I don’t care who you are. I’m a man too, at the end of the day. So, if you want to get on a personal level, I can get there, too.

“But that’s not the right thing. So, I got to take accountability for that, and I got to push forward and be the bigger man in some of those situations. But with how the game was going, and what was said to me, I don’t like it.” London said he didn’t know if it was a fan or somebody else, but regardless, the Falcons’ fanbase collectively let its emotions boil over, too — before the game even started. During starting lineup introductions, third-string quarterback Cooper Rush ran out of the tunnel and received a soft chorus of boos. The fire was already burning. A first-play fumble from Rush served as a heavy dose of lighter fluid. An interception on the next drive made flames turn into a full-fledged fire. There were boos after incomplete passes. There were boos, on multiple occasions, whenever Rush so much as crossed the white line and stepped foot on the field. For much of the first half, the loudest ovation went to a fan dancing on a railing in the stairwell during a timeout.

Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus said the offense tried to block out the noise, embrace a next-play mentality and encourage Rush.

“I just try to not really hear any of the outside noise,” Zaccheaus said, “because honestly, none of it really matters.” But the boos were too loud, too consistent, to ignore. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t react to the crowd — he respects the fans, and said they have the freedom to let the team know when they’re displeased and when they’re happy — while Zaccheaus added “fans are going to be fans.” The players still have to do their jobs. London tried to use the boos as motivation. “It just gives me more juice to go out there and prove everybody wrong,” London said, “because if we have everybody against us, then all you can do is push forward if your back’s against the wall.”

The Falcons, however, didn’t miss the message behind the boos. They’re 0-2 for the first time since 2022. Their offense has scored 16 points in 24 possessions. More drives have ended in giveaways (seven) than points (four), and they’ve only scored one touchdown. They’ve missed three field goals. And they still haven’t run a play in the red zone. “Obviously, it’s not good enough,” right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “There’s no words you can say as a player. The fans aren’t happy. They shouldn’t be happy. We’re not happy with ourselves, and that wasn’t good enough.” When Stefanski replaced Rush with undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Strand midway through the third quarter, the fanbase largely simmered. But the tension preceding the moment — and the already-out-of-hand margin on the scoreboard — already created a wealth of damage.

Stefanski said the Falcons’ collective performance Sunday was substandard, and the team didn’t do enough to get the fans behind them. “Disappointed that we couldn’t be better for our fans,” Stefanski said. “I think we have the best fans in the world, and they want to support us, but we got to give them reason to support us. We got to play better.” The Falcons’ 31-point loss is their largest margin of defeat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the venue opened in 2017 and a disappointing development for an organization hoping to build momentum in Stefanski’s first season. Eight seasons removed from the Falcons’ last playoff berth, frustration spilled Sunday. Frustration toward the quarterback situation, toward the on-field product and toward the direction of the franchise. London’s sideline interaction was a microcosm. Such moments are the byproduct of a frustrated team and a frustrated fanbase, both trying to help each other and both unable to get out of each other’s way Sunday.