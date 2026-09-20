Falcons bench Cooper Rush, turn to Jack Strand in third quarter vs. Panthers

ATLANTA — The Falcons have benched quarterback Cooper Rush midway through the third quarter, trailing the Panthers 27-3 on Sunday afternoon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who attended Division II Minnesota State Moorhead, replaced Rush.
The 32-year-old Rush, starting in place of injured quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, went 10-for-17 passing for 86 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to a lost fumble. Rush’s final pass was intercepted by Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Strand’s first pass, a third-and-2 bullet to receiver Jahan Dotson, turned into a pick-6 for the Panthers after it bounced off Dotson’s chest, into the air and landed in Lloyd’s hands.