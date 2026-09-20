Falcons bench Cooper Rush, turn to Jack Strand in third quarter vs. Panthers

Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush attempts a pass in the first half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, against the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Rush went 10-for-17 passing for 86 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Rush had three turnovers in seven full drives.

Rush had three turnovers in seven full drives.

ATLANTA — The Falcons have benched quarterback Cooper Rush midway through the third quarter, trailing the Panthers 27-3 on Sunday afternoon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who attended Division II Minnesota State Moorhead, replaced Rush.

The 32-year-old Rush, starting in place of injured quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, went 10-for-17 passing for 86 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to a lost fumble. Rush’s final pass was intercepted by Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Strand’s first pass, a third-and-2 bullet to receiver Jahan Dotson, turned into a pick-6 for the Panthers after it bounced off Dotson’s chest, into the air and landed in Lloyd’s hands.