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Falcons bench Cooper Rush, turn to Jack Strand in third quarter vs. Panthers

Rush had three turnovers in seven full drives.
Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush attempts a pass in the first half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, against the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Rush went 10-for-17 passing for 86 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush attempts a pass in the first half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, against the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Rush went 10-for-17 passing for 86 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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1 hour ago

ATLANTA — The Falcons have benched quarterback Cooper Rush midway through the third quarter, trailing the Panthers 27-3 on Sunday afternoon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who attended Division II Minnesota State Moorhead, replaced Rush.

The 32-year-old Rush, starting in place of injured quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, went 10-for-17 passing for 86 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to a lost fumble. Rush’s final pass was intercepted by Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Strand’s first pass, a third-and-2 bullet to receiver Jahan Dotson, turned into a pick-6 for the Panthers after it bounced off Dotson’s chest, into the air and landed in Lloyd’s hands.

In 19 drives under Rush’s guidance to begin the season, the Falcons scored only 16 points and never ran a play inside the red zone.

Fans booed Rush for the vast majority of Sunday afternoon, including while running out of the tunnel during pregame starting lineup introductions. Chants of “We want Strand” and “We want Jack” filled the air in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at multiple points during the game.

The Falcons have a quick turnaround — they play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night — and have more questions than answers at quarterback.