Atlanta Falcons Even for Falcons, 34-3 loss to Panthers was unacceptable Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand (18), center, kneeling as the Carolina Panthers celebrate a touchdown after a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

Here’s a way to frame the display of futility that the Falcons treated their fans to Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There have been more than 18,000 NFL games in the league’s history. A week ago, the Carolina Panthers gave up 59 points, which was in the highest .2 percentile of most points allowed in a game, according to Stathead. Seven days later, the same Panthers held the Falcons to three points, a total that rates in the latter franchise’s lowest sixth percentile for points scored in a regular-season game, also according to Stathead. From weakling to bully, while the Falcons transformed from laughingstock to punch line.

In front of a partially-filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons and new coach Kevin Stefanski signed their names to just a staggeringly deflating performance. “Obviously, extremely disappointed in that game and extremely disappointed in how that game started,” Stefanski said. Beforehand, I surmised that the Falcons should be fine Sunday, even after quarterback Cooper Rush’s abysmal performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener. It was a forecast that likewise proved in the lowest .2 percentile for accuracy. From the very first snap of the game, which Rush fumbled away, the Falcons were a gusher of mistakes, penalties and physical and mental errors.

The Falcons slipped and budged for 60 minutes, giving way to the Panthers series by series until the scoreboard read 34-3, the Falcons’ worst loss inside owner Arthur Blank’s sports palace.

After Rush’s interception, cornerback A.J. Terrell — whom defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich called the best boundary cornerback in the NFL earlier this week — appeared to make an assignment error that enabled the Panthers to complete a 26-yard pass on second-and-17 from the Falcons 31-yard line. The Panthers scored on fourth-and-goal when the Falcons botched the coverage and had two defenders both follow tight end Darren Waller, allowing running back Chuba Hubbard to be wide open for a throw from quarterback Bryce Young for a touchdown. On the Falcons’ next possession, Rush was intercepted when he hesitated on a throw to running back Bijan Robinson and then threw anyway, leading to an interception off a deflection by linebacker Devin Lloyd. “If you feel hesitation, sometimes as a QB, you can move on,” Rush said. “I knew Lloyd was in there. He made a good play, dived for the ball. It tipped up and they got it.” Down 10-0 near the end of the first quarter, the Falcons went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Carolina 31 but botched the play. On an end-around for wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons did not block Lloyd, who shot into the backfield as if fired by a cannon and brought down London for a loss. I asked Stefanski if Lloyd was supposed to be blocked.

“Not going to get into the specifics of the play, but they certainly made a play and we did not,” he said. On it went. Still down 10-0 in the second quarter, the Falcons gave up a combined 64 yards on three consecutive plays on passes by Young, setting up another field goal for a 13-0 lead in the second quarter. After Nick Folk’s field goal closed the lead to 13-3 with 1:07 left in the half and provided a glimmer of hope, the Falcons doused it by allowing the Panthers to drive 73 yards in 47 seconds for a touchdown and a 20-3 lead going into halftime. The backbreaker was a 55-yard pass by Young on a second-and-16 at the Carolina 35 in which safety Xavier Watts appeared to misread the play and failed to give cornerback Mike Hughes over-the-top help. Folk, signed this offseason for his supposed trustworthiness, missed a third field goal try in the young season. Rookie quarterback Jack Strand, thrown into the fray in the third quarter with Rush going down in flames, threw a pick-six on his first NFL pass attempt. (Strand can take a small consolation from the fact that another one-time Falcons rookie quarterback had his first NFL pass returned for a touchdown — Brett Favre.) This is not a good team to start with and the necessity of playing Rush at quarterback has only lowered its potential output. Needing to play a clean game, the Falcons were the belle of the pig pen. A ninth consecutive season without a postseason appearance looks more likely than ever.