Sports Weekend Reflections: FIFA, Trump partner in reversal of U.S. suspension Also: More lousy injury luck for Braves, and Angel Reese says no respect for Atlanta Dream in All-Star snubs. FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. (Chris Carlson/AP)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago Share

FIFA president Gianni Infantino just needed to do his job with more integrity than President Donald Trump. That’s an extremely low bar, but it looks like FIFA’s president couldn’t clear it. Soccer’s world governing body overturned U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s one-game World Cup suspension for his red card during the victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week. According to multiple media reports, Trump called Infantino after that game and asked him to review the red card. Balogun is eligible to play in Monday’s round of 16 match against Belgium because FIFA suspended the red card for a one-year probationary period. That’s despite a FIFA provision, cited by Belgium in its response, that a red card “automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.”

The decision reeks of FIFA, which was involved in an infamous corruption scandal in 2015, succumbing to political pressure from the U.S. president. It looks like Infantino is doing Trump a favor after he feted him with gifts and a dubious peace prize in the months before the World Cup. It’s hard to say for sure because FIFA is capable of making questionable decisions without Trump’s influence. It might help if the organization explained why it decided Balogun’s red card, which was issued with consultation of video review during the game, doesn’t deserve a suspension. Instead, FIFA simply cited a different article of its disciplinary rules when announcing the decision: “The judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.” What’s the point of an automatic suspension that can be arbitrarily overturned with no explanation?

Whether Balogun’s foul should have earned a red card is beside the point. The red card was given. Balogun protested the call but gracefully accepted the mandated punishment, and everyone moved on.

Except they didn’t. The U.S. federation (and Trump) apparently were working on Infantino behind the scenes. Trump took credit for the reversal in (what else) a social media post: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” FIFA already is held in low esteem by soccer fans around the world. Now its reputation sinks further with this unprecedented decision at its biggest tournament. Only once has FIFA ever overturned a red card in the World Cup. Also, in November, it reduced Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension from three games to one for a red card earned during a World Cup qualifier last year.

Ronaldo would have missed Portugal’s World Cup opener without the reduction. The difference between his situation and Balogun’s is Ronaldo actually served a one-game suspension for his red card, while Balogun won’t. FIFA’s decision unfortunately casts a cloud on the U.S. team’s effort to win just its second round of 16 match in seven tries. If the Americans beat Belgium, then a large part of the worldwide audience will see the victory as tainted. If they lose, it will be seen as just reward for the corrupt partnership between FIFA and the U.S. president who never accepts results he doesn’t like and always looks for ways around the rules. Tough injury luck for Braves starter Pérez The Braves won two of three games against the Mets over the weekend. But they lost left-hander Martín Pérez to an injury that “likely” will send him to the 10-day injured list, manager Walt Weiss said. That means Pérez probably is out through the All-Star break (July 13-16). The trade deadline is Aug. 3. The Braves need to add a reliable starter to help them hold off the Phillies in the National League East and play a role in the postseason — should they make it.

Right now, Chris Sale looks to be the only starter the Braves can count on in October, and he didn’t pitch in the 2024 postseason because of back spasms. There are question marks for the rest of the rotation. It’s hard to rely on Reynaldo López to stay healthy after shoulder issues derailed him the past two seasons. Bryce Elder’s results have slipped over his past six starts (8.70 ERA). Grant Holmes is just OK. Hurston Waldrep is too green. Three good Braves starters are on the 60-day IL: Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver. Smith-Shawver is on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment. Strider and Schwellenbach aren’t expected back until late August at the earliest. Pérez has been remarkably effective this season given his age (35), price tag ($3 million), and moves in and out of the bullpen. It wasn’t a wear-and-tear injury. Pérez was hit in his pitching arm with a 92-mph line drive off Juan Soto’s bat. It’s terrible luck for Pérez. He had his worst start of the season Sunday (four earned runs in 4⅓ innings) but complied a 3.27 ERA in 17 games (13 starts) before then.