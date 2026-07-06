Weekend Reflections: FIFA, Trump partner in reversal of U.S. suspension
Also: More lousy injury luck for Braves, and Angel Reese says no respect for Atlanta Dream in All-Star snubs.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. (Chris Carlson/AP)
Balogun is eligible to play in Monday’s round of 16 match against Belgium because FIFA suspended the red card for a one-year probationary period. That’s despite a FIFA provision, cited by Belgium in its response, that a red card “automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.”
The decision reeks of FIFA, which was involved in an infamous corruption scandal in 2015, succumbing to political pressure from the U.S. president. It looks like Infantino is doing Trump a favor after he feted him with gifts and a dubious peace prize in the months before the World Cup.
It’s hard to say for sure because FIFA is capable of making questionable decisions without Trump’s influence. It might help if the organization explained why it decided Balogun’s red card, which was issued with consultation of video review during the game, doesn’t deserve a suspension.
Instead, FIFA simply cited a different article of its disciplinary rules when announcing the decision: “The judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”
What’s the point of an automatic suspension that can be arbitrarily overturned with no explanation?
Whether Balogun’s foul should have earned a red card is beside the point. The red card was given. Balogun protested the call but gracefully accepted the mandated punishment, and everyone moved on.
Except they didn’t.
The U.S. federation (and Trump) apparently were working on Infantino behind the scenes. Trump took credit for the reversal in (what else) a social media post: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”
FIFA already is held in low esteem by soccer fans around the world. Now its reputation sinks further with this unprecedented decision at its biggest tournament.
Also, in November, it reduced Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension from three games to one for a red card earned during a World Cup qualifier last year.
Ronaldo would have missed Portugal’s World Cup opener without the reduction. The difference between his situation and Balogun’s is Ronaldo actually served a one-game suspension for his red card, while Balogun won’t.
FIFA’s decision unfortunately casts a cloud on the U.S. team’s effort to win just its second round of 16 match in seven tries.
If the Americans beat Belgium, then a large part of the worldwide audience will see the victory as tainted. If they lose, it will be seen as just reward for the corrupt partnership between FIFA and the U.S. president who never accepts results he doesn’t like and always looks for ways around the rules.
That means Pérez probably is out through the All-Star break (July 13-16). The trade deadline is Aug. 3. The Braves need to add a reliable starter to help them hold off the Phillies in the National League East and play a role in the postseason — should they make it.
Right now, Chris Sale looks to be the only starter the Braves can count on in October, and he didn’t pitch in the 2024 postseason because of back spasms. There are question marks for the rest of the rotation.
It’s hard to rely on Reynaldo López to stay healthy after shoulder issues derailed him the past two seasons. Bryce Elder’s results have slipped over his past six starts (8.70 ERA). Grant Holmes is just OK. Hurston Waldrep is too green.
Three good Braves starters are on the 60-day IL: Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver. Smith-Shawver is on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment. Strider and Schwellenbach aren’t expected back until late August at the earliest.
Pérez has been remarkably effective this season given his age (35), price tag ($3 million), and moves in and out of the bullpen. It wasn’t a wear-and-tear injury. Pérez was hit in his pitching arm with a 92-mph line drive off Juan Soto’s bat.
It’s terrible luck for Pérez. He had his worst start of the season Sunday (four earned runs in 4⅓ innings) but complied a 3.27 ERA in 17 games (13 starts) before then.
“He’s been a huge part of our success,” Weiss said, via AJC Braves beat writer Chad Bishop.
Three quick thoughts
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese told reporters in Washington it was “disrespectful” that no one on her team was selected to start in the WNBA All-Star game. Reese has got a point, but it was undermined when the Dream came home and lost their fifth straight game Saturday against Golden State. The Dream slipped to seventh in the WNBA standings but still are just 3½ games behind first-place Minnesota.
I can say I was there when it all started for Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks at the World Cup. They earned a shocking draw against Spain at Atlanta Stadium in their tournament debut. Cape Verde made it to the knockout round and twice evened the score against three-time champion Argentina on Saturday in the round of 32 before succumbing in extra time. The Blue Sharks received a hero’s welcome home Sunday, which was also Cape Verde’s Independence Day.
The Braves placed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right finger inflammation. I’m inclined to believe Kim’s injury is legitimate and not a ploy to get him off the roster. Kim had surgery on the finger during the offseason, and players with his track record usually don’t suddenly become awful at 30 years old.
You can now get my column sent straight to your inbox. Sign up for my newsletter here.