Atlanta Braves Braves’ starter Pérez likely headed to the IL Lefty hit with line drive in Sunday’s loss to Mets. Atlanta Braves pitcher Martín Pérez delivers to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Chad Bishop 42 minutes ago Share

The Braves will be without Martín Pérez through the All-Star break, and possibly some time after it, after the left-handed started pitcher was hit with a line drive in the arm Sunday at Truist Park. Pérez is likely headed to the injured list, manager Walt Weiss said after Sunday’s game. “He’s not gonna be able to make his next start,” Weiss said. “I don’t think anything’s broken, but it’s still an IL. It’s likely.” Pérez has had a fine season for the Braves, going 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA over 81 1/3 innings. He has by no means been the staff ace, but has provided serious stability for a rotation that began spring training with two serious injuries to Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep and then lost starter Spencer Strider to injury in May.

Also making appearances out of the bullpen, Pérez has nine outings of allowing one run or less and 12 outings allowing two runs or less. “Just having a veteran leader like that is — you can’t put like a number to it, but it helps so much,“ Weiss said. ”He’s been around, he’s seen, basically everything. He helps a lot of the young pitchers just kind of get their footing in the big leagues and excel. “Whenever he goes out and pitches and makes his starts — I know at the beginning he was kind of bullpen length, and then he would bounce around with some starts. That’s huge, when you can fill a start like that and go out and pitch and compete like he does. He’s been a huge part to our success so far.” Pérez’s absence, in the short term, shouldn’t cause too many concerning ripples within the Braves’ pitching staff.

The Braves (52-36) have seven games remaining until the All-Star break and Pérez was one of six starting pitchers on the roster along with Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes, Reynaldo López and Hurston Waldrep. The absence of Pérez will actually allow the Braves to carry another reliever.