Braves place shortstop Ha-Seong Kim on injured list

Atlanta Braves' Ha-Seong Kim strikes out swinging during game against the Miami Marlins on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The Braves had two significant roster moves Saturday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was placed on the 10-day injured list, backdated to Wednesday, with right finger inflammation. It’s the same finger Kim had surgically repaired after a January fall that caused him to miss much of the first part of the season.

Kim has played in 27 games this season and gone 5-for-73 in 82 plate appearances. He last recorded a hit June 3 and had gone 24 at-bats without a hit since.

To take Kim’s spot on the roster, the Braves returned infielder Kyle Farmer from his rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus. Farmer, who had a right forearm strain, went 2-for-20 with a home run at Columbus while getting reps at catcher.