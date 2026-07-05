U.S. will have Folarin Balogun available vs. Belgium after red card overturned

The U.S. will have forward Folarin Balogun available, after all.
Balogun received a controversial red card in the win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday in the World Cup round of 32 and was set to be out of Monday’s matchup in Seattle against Belgium.
After a review, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reversed the decision.
“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” FIFA said in a statement released Sunday.
“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”
Since the red card was handed down in the second half against Bosnia-Herzegovina there was debate among analysts and on social media about the severity of the penalty.
“There’s nowhere else to put your leg. It’s going to be unavoidable,” Balogun said Friday. “So, I’ve seen many different opinions and takes. But, for me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair. It’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward and I have to accept it.”
Balogun has scored three goals in the World Cup and is one away from tying the U.S. record, set by Bert Patenaude in 1930.
U.S. vs. Belgium
Kickoff: 8 p.m. Monday, Seattle Stadium (Husky Soccer Stadium)
TV: Fox
Outlook: The U.S. is looking to extend its run, and having its leading scorer back could bring more energy. The winner faces the Portugal-Spain winner Friday.
Associated Press contributed