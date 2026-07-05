U.S. will have Folarin Balogun available vs. Belgium after red card overturned

The United States' Folarin Balogun (center) — pictured celebrating a U.S. goal against Paraguay on Friday, June 12, 2026 — will be eligible to return for Monday's round of 16 matchup against Belgium. (Andre Penner/AP)

FIFA overturns previous ruling, meaning Americans’ leading scorer is available for World Cup round of 16 match.

FIFA overturns previous ruling, meaning Americans’ leading scorer is available for World Cup round of 16 match.

The U.S. will have forward Folarin Balogun available, after all.

Balogun received a controversial red card in the win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday in the World Cup round of 32 and was set to be out of Monday’s matchup in Seattle against Belgium.

After a review, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reversed the decision.

“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” FIFA said in a statement released Sunday.

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”