Weekend in the A: Hawks trade for Dort; Dream escape Sky; Spain wins World Cup.

Whether you were out of town, at the kids’ activities or enjoying another beautiful weekend of weather, the sports scene was hot in Atlanta.
The Braves returned from the All-Star break, the Hawks improved their roster, the Dream almost had a nightmare finish, and the World Cup ended the way many expected from the beginning.
If you missed it, here’s your sports recap: Weekend in the A.
Hawks trade Risacher
Just when you thought the Hawks were fading into the offseason after losing in Summer League, they perked up the fan base with a big deal, trading former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Mavericks.
In the three-team trade, the Hawks get wing Lu Dort from the Thunder and guard Ryan Nembhard from Dallas, and are sending some second-round picks to Oklahoma City.
After a pair of trades with the Thunder, plus drafting Kingston Flemings, Zubi Ojiofor and Henri Veesaar, the Hawks have improved their depth — and with 17 players on the roster, they’re not done dealing.
Spain tops Argentina for World Cup
Yes, the World Cup is over, and Spain is the new champion, dethroning Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s final match in New Jersey.
“First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support I have had for the last 48 hours. It has been very overwhelming, with a lot of love and also other things,” Reese said. “I am grateful that the league did take action on the situation that happened. There’s no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone — from fans to coaches to players.
“I’m just grateful that we’re able to move on from this situation and just play winning basketball. The WNBA is supposed to be positive, and we are going in a great (light) right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward.”
Braves’ bats wake up
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Braves made a statement, winning two of three against the Rangers. That included a 15-1 thumping Friday, a 7-6 loss on Saturday and an 8-5 power surge in Sunday’s finale.
After some struggles going into the break, the Braves are looking more like themselves, holding a three-game lead over the Phillies and setting up for a four-game home series this week against the Padres before a weekend series at the Orioles.
Drake Baldwin and Austin Riley each hit two home runs in Sunday’s win, and the bullpen held up in moving Atlanta to 57-41.