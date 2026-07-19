Atlanta Braves Riley, Baldwin each belt two homers in Braves’ win over Rangers Baldwin collects career-high five hits in 8-5 victory. Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 33 minutes ago Share

Drake Baldwin notched a career-high five hits and hit two homers, and Austin Riley belted two homers as part of a four-RBI day in the Braves’ 8-5, series-clinching win over the Rangers on Sunday at Truist Park. Riley’s feat marked the first time since April 17 he had hit two homers in a game. His two-run single in the seventh also gave the Braves a late cushion. Baldwin added three singles to his two solo homers for the first five-hit day of his young MLB tenure. He became the first Braves catcher to tally five hits since Johnny Estrada did so May 15, 2004.

On the mound, bullpen arms Dylan Dodd, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Lee and Raisel Iglesias, respectively, closed out the victory. The Braves (57-41) won their 21st series of the season, improved to 10-5 in rubber games and are now 48-1 when leading after eight innings. In the bottom of the first inning Sunday, the Braves manufactured a run to take an early lead. A red-hot hitting Baldwin rolled a single into right on the first pitch from Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi (9-8), then stole second, moved to third on a grounder to first and scored on Michael Harris II’s fly out to deep right field. Riley banged his 11th home run of the season with one out in the second. His 416-foot shot to left gave the Braves a 2-0 lead and was the third baseman’s 180th home run of his career.

Baldwin lengthened the lead to three with a solo home run that started the third. He took a 2-2 curveball and launched it into the Braves’ bullpen for his 17th home run of the season.

Riley arrived to the plate with one out in the fourth and went deep again. This time, he took a 3-1 fastball down the center of the zone and sent it 413 feet over the wall in center field to put the Braves ahead 4-0. Braves starter Grant Holmes (6-4) was humming right along until he reached the fourth inning. A lead-off single by Nicky Lopez and one-out single by Joc Pederson preceded Wyatt Langford’s RBI double to the gap in left. Josh Jung got the Rangers (50-49) within 4-2 with a sacrifice fly to center field. Jake Burger’s RBI single to left made it a 4-3 game. Holmes got a grounder to third to end his day having allowed those three runs on seven hits. He walked two and threw 50 strikes out of his 74 pitches. Up 4-3 in the seventh, and after Riley’s two-run single up the middle, Brewer Hicklen gave the Braves another run with a single to left. Lee then allowed a run in the eighth after a one-out walk and two-out double by Kyle Higashioka.