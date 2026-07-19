Atlanta Hawks Hawks add more toughness with Lu Dort, Ryan Nembhard Zaccharie Risacher sent to Mavericks in three-team trade. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) leads a fast break in front of Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

By Lauren Williams 10 minutes ago Share

The Hawks just turned their defense up a notch. On Sunday, the Hawks agreed to acquire wing Luguentz Dort from the Thunder and Ryan Nembhard from the Mavericks. In exchange, they sent former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Mavericks and three protected second-round picks to the Thunder. The Hawks had a solid defense with Risacher on the roster. But with the acquisition of Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Devin Carter, along with Nembhard, the Hawks’ defense just jumped up a level. With Nembhard, who, at 23 is still a young guard, scouts have highlighted that he plays bigger than his 5-foot-11 frame, noting he has quick hands and a high defensive motor.

Whether Nembhard factors into the playing rotation remains a question, but if he gets playing time, the Hawks have added a pesky perimeter defender in their ranks. Dort, though, will be a factor. The 27-year-old has long been regarded for his defense. He didn’t earn the nicknames “The Dorture Chamber” or “Dortress” for giving some of the NBA’s best offensive wizards easy nights. Dort makes their nights tougher. The NBA tries to quantify a player’s impact in head-to-head matchups or by position using partial possessions. Statistically, Dort measures favorably with the Hawks’ Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in points allowed per possession. With Dort’s addition, they have the flexibility to deploy them in a variety of combinations.

All three players can guard multiple positions effectively, and with their differing heights and physicality, they can do it in different ways.

Due to their size and strength, Alexander-Walker, Daniels and Dort can match up against some of the NBA’s biggest wings. They also have the instincts to handle switches onto those larger wings quickly and effectively. So, the Hawks can stagger them, play just two of them, or use all three, depending on what the situation demands. With that, Dort will could come off the bench, along with Wiggins, Nembhard and potentially Carter. The Hawks still have some work to do in regard to their roster, as they have 17 players under contract and have to make some moves to bring the roster to the maximum of 15. Here’s a look at the Hawks’ projected depth chart: