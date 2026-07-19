Hawks trade former No. 1 pick Risacher in three-team deal, get elite defender

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) leaves after the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks during Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. New York Knicks won 140-89 over Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Risacher, the top pick in 2024 NBA draft, goes to Mavericks.

Risacher, the top pick in 2024 NBA draft, goes to Mavericks.

The Hawks continue their offseason roster moves, and they got better defensively with the addition of Lu Dort.

Dort, an All-Defensive team selection comes to the Hawks in a three-team deal with the Thunder and Mavericks, a league source confirmed Sunday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the deal, Atlanta is sending Zaccharie Risacher, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2024, to Dallas. The Hawks also will receive Ryan Nembhard, and it involves several second-round picks according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first reported the trade.