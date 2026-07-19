Hawks trade former No. 1 pick Risacher in three-team deal, get elite defender

The Hawks continue their offseason roster moves, and they got better defensively with the addition of Lu Dort.
Dort, an All-Defensive team selection comes to the Hawks in a three-team deal with the Thunder and Mavericks, a league source confirmed Sunday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In the deal, Atlanta is sending Zaccharie Risacher, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2024, to Dallas. The Hawks also will receive Ryan Nembhard, and it involves several second-round picks according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first reported the trade.