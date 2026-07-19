Dream All-Star Angel Reese responds to Tempo coach’s controversial comments

Atlanta Dream All-Star Angel Reese said she's appreciative of the support she's gotten since Friday's comments from Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello.

WNBA suspended Toronto coach Sandy Brondello for her comments about Reese.

WNBA suspended Toronto coach Sandy Brondello for her comments about Reese.

COLLEGE PARK — Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello is at the center of a controversy, following comments she made referring to Dream All-Star Angel Reese.

The incident happened during Friday’s game between the Tempo and Dream on Friday in Toronto. A hot mic caught Brondello referring to Reese as “a protected species,” which ignited social media.

Reese posted on social media following the game: “Are we surprised?” and tagged Brondello.

Brondello later apologized, and on Saturday, the WNBA issued her a one-game suspension without pay “for an inappropriate comment she made regarding Angel Reese...

“The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.”