Dream All-Star Angel Reese responds to Tempo coach’s controversial comments

COLLEGE PARK — Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello is at the center of a controversy, following comments she made referring to Dream All-Star Angel Reese.
The incident happened during Friday’s game between the Tempo and Dream on Friday in Toronto. A hot mic caught Brondello referring to Reese as “a protected species,” which ignited social media.
Reese posted on social media following the game: “Are we surprised?” and tagged Brondello.
Brondello later apologized, and on Saturday, the WNBA issued her a one-game suspension without pay “for an inappropriate comment she made regarding Angel Reese...
“The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.”
Reese addressed the situation before Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Sky.
“First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology but I also appreciate the love and support I have had for the last 48 hours. It has been very overwhelming, with a lot of love and also other things,” Reese said. “I am grateful that the league did take action on the situation that happened. There’s no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone — from fans to coaches to players.
“I’m just grateful that we’re able to move on from this situation and just play winning basketball. The WNBA is supposed to be positive and we are going in a great (way) right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward.”
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.