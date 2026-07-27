Opinion Weekend in the A: Andruw Jones in the Hall, Falcons, UGA football in the air Plus: High school football gets going, Dream’s Angel Reese gets her own signature Barbie doll. Andruw Jones poses with his Hall of Fame plaque during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Cooperstown, N.Y. The Braves center fielder Andruw Jones was inducted alongside Carlos Beltrán and Jeff Kent. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Rod Beard 1 hour ago Share

1 / 18 Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Andruw Jones reacts as he sits with other Hall of Fame members during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Cooperstown, N.Y. The Braves center fielder was inducted as part of the Class of 2026, alongside Carlos Beltrán and Jeff Kent. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Andruw Jones always was going to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It just took a little longer than most Braves fans thought. Jones’ career was the stuff of legends, marked by his two home runs — as a rookie, at just 19 years old — in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. He was a running highlight reel of spectacular plays in center field, as well as power with his bat. That blend of offensive and defensive excellence included 434 home runs and 10 Gold Gloves, a feat only four players have achieved.

And he did it with the Braves, during their golden era that included 10 straight postseason appearances during his time in Atlanta. Jones thanked the Braves organization and had special words for teammate Chipper Jones, who advocated for Andruw Jones getting in the Hall of Fame. Job well done. Getting back on track A couple of weeks ago, the Braves had the Phillies and Marlins breathing down their necks, with a slim lead in the NL East standings.

They can breathe a little easier — only a little — as the calendar flips toward August. The Braves’ lead over Philadelphia is 5½ games, and the Marlins have faded amid a 12-game losing streak. The Nationals moved into third place in the division, 8½ games behind.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II hits a single against the Orioles on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP) Things are peachy compared to their miserable June, when they went 9-14. The Braves have flipped the script, going 13-9, including a pair of wins in extra innings over the Orioles last weekend. The Braves have a chance to create more space, with a three-game series at the last-place Mets to start the week and four at home against the Nationals this weekend. The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 3, and the Braves are a team to watch, in addition to the impending return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to the lineup. Football in the air Suffering from football withdrawal? Your wait is almost over, as the Falcons are set to start training camp this week, with workouts beginning Wednesday at Flowery Branch.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart discusses the upcoming season at SEC media days Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (Hunter Dawkins/AP) The Bulldogs placed four players on the preseason first team: offensive tackles Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo. The other two selections came in the defensive backfield: safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson. Thinking Varsity High school football is revving up, and AJC Varsity has you covered, with breakdowns of the Georgia Top 100 position previews. There’s also the top 10 stories from the offseason to get you ready for the start of practices, which begin Monday. Dream All-Stars Angel Reese made waves with the debut of her signature Barbie doll. She’s the first Black WNBA star to land her own Barbie — and only the second WNBA player with that distinction.