Weekend in the A: Andruw Jones in the Hall, Falcons, UGA football in the air
Plus: High school football gets going, Dream’s Angel Reese gets her own signature Barbie doll.
Andruw Jones poses with his Hall of Fame plaque during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Cooperstown, N.Y. The Braves center fielder Andruw Jones was inducted alongside Carlos Beltrán and Jeff Kent. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Andruw Jones reacts as he sits with other Hall of Fame members during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Cooperstown, N.Y. The Braves center fielder was inducted as part of the Class of 2026, alongside Carlos Beltrán and Jeff Kent. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
It just took a little longer than most Braves fans thought.
Jones’ career was the stuff of legends, marked by his two home runs — as a rookie, at just 19 years old — in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. He was a running highlight reel of spectacular plays in center field, as well as power with his bat.
That blend of offensive and defensive excellence included 434 home runs and 10 Gold Gloves, a feat only four players have achieved.
And he did it with the Braves, during their golden era that included 10 straight postseason appearances during his time in Atlanta.
A couple of weeks ago, the Braves had the Phillies and Marlins breathing down their necks, with a slim lead in the NL East standings.
They can breathe a little easier — only a little — as the calendar flips toward August. The Braves’ lead over Philadelphia is 5½ games, and the Marlins have faded amid a 12-game losing streak. The Nationals moved into third place in the division, 8½ games behind.
Braves outfielder Michael Harris II hits a single against the Orioles on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)
Things are peachy compared to their miserable June, when they went 9-14. The Braves have flipped the script, going 13-9, including a pair of wins in extra innings over the Orioles last weekend.
The Braves have a chance to create more space, with a three-game series at the last-place Mets to start the week and four at home against the Nationals this weekend.
Suffering from football withdrawal? Your wait is almost over, as the Falcons are set to start training camp this week, with workouts beginning Wednesday at Flowery Branch.
Falcons beat writer Daniel Flick broke down the team with position previews for what fans can expect ahead of the first full-squad practices. The quarterback position will be the most important to watch, as Tua Tagovailoa gets comfortable in the system while Michael Penix Jr. works his way back from a season-ending injury.
More Falcons position previews
Ahead of the start of Falcons training camp on July 29 in Flowery Branch, we’re breaking down each position group:
The Falcons rookies also have some expectations on how they can contribute to help turn around a disappointing 8-9 season that saw the team in a three-way tie for the division but out of the postseason because of tiebreakers.
Georgia, the two-time defending conference champion, beat Alabama in the SEC championship game last season.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart discusses the upcoming season at SEC media days Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (Hunter Dawkins/AP)
The Bulldogs placed four players on the preseason first team: offensive tackles Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo. The other two selections came in the defensive backfield: safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson.
She’s the first Black WNBA star to land her own Barbie — and only the second WNBA player with that distinction.
“Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me,” Reese said in a Friday press release. “It’s such an incredible honor because it’s about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”
Mattel released a Barbie in the likeness of Dream forward Angel Reese ahead of Barbie Game Night between the Dream and Aces on Aug. 3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Mattel)
Reese also was in Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, and she registered five rebounds and four assists.