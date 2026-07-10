AJC Varsity 10 stories that shaped the offseason ahead of high school football’s return From coaching changes to forfeits to prominent event schedule changes. Worth County running back Tre Jones runs for a large gain against Toombs County defenders during the second half of the Class A Division I championship game in 2025. Attendance was down, and rent was higher in 2025, leading to the GHSA losing money on football finals for the first time, the AJC reported in March. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 21 minutes ago Share

As the 2026 football season begins with the first official practices July 27, we review some of the most impactful moments throughout the offseason. From coaching changes to forfeits to prominent event schedule changes, here are 10 offseason stories to revisit before we get another season underway. Coming and going: Two coaches who won state titles in December took new jobs in January, and two others with multiple state titles in their careers retired. The reigning championship winners moving on were Rich Fendley from Bowdon to Rockmart and Kenny Dallas from Hebron Christian to full-time pastorship. The two decorated retirees were John Reid, who won two state championships at Rome, plus two in Tennessee, and Jim Dickerson, who won five at Clinch County. Bowdon hired Jamie Abrams. Hebron hired Quentin Davie. Rome hired Bill Stewart. Clinch hired Rance Morgan. Each of the 98 GHSA coaching changes will be chronicled in a class-by-class rundown over the first seven issues of Georgia High School Football Daily, which returns on Aug. 3.

Niblett out, Bryant in: The two biggest jobs on the market were opened and closed in 10 days in January. Josh Niblett, the Alabama coach who led Gainesville to two state runner-up finishes in his four seasons, resigned Jan. 5 with reports that he would be joining Colorado’s staff under Deion Sanders. Three days later, Gainesville announced the hiring of Grayson coach Santavious Bryant, who won a state title in 2024. Bryant was on Niblett’s first Gainesville staff in 2022. On Jan. 15, Grayson announced the promotion of defensive coordinator Greg Carswell. Locust Grove forfeits and the 20-day rule: Also in January, the Georgia High School Association forced Locust Grove’s historic football team (first region title in history) to forfeit eight of its nine victories. The ruling brought to light two interesting GHSA bylaws — the 20-day rule and the follow-the-coach rule. The 20-day rule (bylaw 2.37) says the GHSA must wait until after the season to penalize schools for ineligible players if the investigation request is received within 20 days of the playoffs. The rule is meant to keep schools from withholding accusations until it inflicts the most forfeit damage on a rival. On the downside, the rule risks the embarrassment of a doomed team winning a state title, only to forfeit it all, but in this case, Locust Grove lost in the first round to Centennial, a No. 4 seed, 28-21. The follow-the-coach rule (bylaw 1.72) says a transfer athlete is ineligible for a year if he was coached by a member of the new school’s staff within one year of transferring. Participation in camps, clinics and offseason competitions, such as 7-on-7 contests, are included in this restriction. Gainesville forfeits game: The GHSA in January forced Gainesville to forfeit its Class 5A semifinal football victory over Rome and vacate its state runner-up finish for using an ineligible player. The school violated the GHSA bylaw that says students who transfer to a new school after the regular season are ineligible for the playoffs. The player participated only in the fourth quarter of the 37-6 victory during a running clock. Gainesville became the first football team to vacate a runner-up finish or a championship since the GHSA staged its first title game in 1947. Corky Kell gets early start: In January, the GHSA gave the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic permission to play four of its 11 games a week sooner than the rest of the state, on Aug. 12-13, a Wednesday-Thursday. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was unavailable on the GHSA’s opening week because of schedule changes related to the World Cup, so it offered the Kell + Hunter Classic the earlier dates. The games are South Gwinnett vs. Lanier and Grayson vs. North Gwinnett on Wednesday and Cambridge vs. Brookwood and Walton vs. Roswell on Thursday. The Aug. 12 games will be the earliest season openers in GHSA history, but only by a day, as last season opened Aug. 13. The GHSA moved the 12-week regular season back one week this year and eliminated the bye week in the playoffs that existed the previous two seasons. The first full Friday night schedule will be Aug. 21. Georgia’s Aug. 12 openers also beat Alaska’s by one day for the earliest scheduled nationwide this year.

Newest Hall of Fame class: The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in May announced its 2026 class of 33 players to be inducted Oct. 24. Among them were Clarke Central’s Chuck Smith and Redan’s Terance Mathis, key figures on the Falcons’ 1998 NFC Championship team. Other widely known inductees include Georgia offensive analyst Stacy Searels of Trion and Auburn and longtime former NFL players Drew Hill of Newnan and Georgia Tech and Mo Lewis of Murphy and Georgia.