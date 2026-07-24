Georgia tabbed to win SEC by media, places 12 on preseason All-SEC teams

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) during the first half of the Georgia vs. Ole Miss NCAA College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most All-SEC conference selections.

Georgia tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most All-SEC conference selections.

It would seem that the SEC media members really like the 2026 Georgia football team.

Those attending the week-long conference picked Georgia to win the SEC this season. Texas came in second, as the Bulldogs had an 88-57 edge in first-place votes.

The Bulldogs have won the SEC in each of the previous two seasons. Last season, Georgia was voted to finish second in the league behind Texas. Georgia ended up beating Alabama in the SEC championship game.

The last team to win three straight SEC championships was Alabama, which did so from 2014 through 2016. Georgia has never won three consecutive SEC football titles in program history.