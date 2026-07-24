Georgia tabbed to win SEC by media, places 12 on preseason All-SEC teams
Georgia tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most All-SEC conference selections.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) during the first half of the Georgia vs. Ole Miss NCAA College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
It would seem that the SEC media members really like the 2026 Georgia football team.
Those attending the week-long conference picked Georgia to win the SEC this season. Texas came in second, as the Bulldogs had an 88-57 edge in first-place votes.
The Bulldogs have won the SEC in each of the previous two seasons. Last season, Georgia was voted to finish second in the league behind Texas. Georgia ended up beating Alabama in the SEC championship game.
The last team to win three straight SEC championships was Alabama, which did so from 2014 through 2016. Georgia has never won three consecutive SEC football titles in program history.
Georgia was also a media darling when it came to the preseason All-SEC teams.
In total, 12 Bulldogs were named to the three teams. Georgia was tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most All-SEC conference selections.
The Bulldogs placed four players on the first team, as offensive tackles Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo represented the offensive line. The other two selections came in the defensive backfield, as safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson earned the nod.
On the second team, Georgia had five players make the cut. Running back Nate Frazier, tight end Lawson Luckie and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were selected. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and linebacker Raylen Wilson were tabbed for the second-team defensive honors.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton, defensive end Gabe Harris and safety Khalil Barnes rounded things out on the third team.
Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when it takes on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.
You can see the full preseason All-SEC teams and predicted order of finish below.
2026 SEC predicted order of finish
Georgia (88)
Texas (57)
Ole Miss (6)
Texas A&M (5)
LSU (2)
Alabama (3)
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Florida
Missouri
South Carolina
Auburn
Vanderbilt
Kentucky (1)
Mississippi State
Arkansas
2026 Preseason All-SEC Football Team Selections:
First-Team
Quarterback: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Running Back: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, Texas, Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
Tight End: Trey’Dez Green, LSU
Offensive Guard/Tackle: Trevor Goosby, Texas, Cayden Green, Missouri, Jordan Seaton, LSU, Earnest Greene III, Georgia
Center: Drew Bobo, Georgia
All-Purpose: Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Defensive Line: Colin Simmons, Texas, Will Echoles, Ole Miss, Dylan Stewart, South Carolina, Princewill Umanmielen, LSU