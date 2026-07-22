Atlanta Falcons What to expect from the Falcons’ rookies, including their 6 draft picks Four undrafted free agent rookies to monitor during the preseason include quarterback Jack Strand. Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the team’s training facility on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 50 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — A group of 18 red-clad Falcons rookies — the entire class, minus defensive tackle Anterio Thompson — jogged to midfield June 22 at Cherokee Bluff High School, stood side-by-side smiling, laughing and introducing themselves to a crowd of youth football camp attendees. A month and a half earlier, few knew each other. Through the course of rooming together in dorms at rookie minicamp, doing community service work, taking group trips to Braves games and, of course, navigating practices, the Falcons’ rookie class formed a tight bond. Fast. “We’ve been doing a lot of things together, this rookie class,” said receiver Zachariah Branch, a third-round pick, “and I think we’ve just been getting closer and closer.”

The Falcons’ 19-member rookie class has grown to know much about each other — and the team has learned plenty about them, too. Here’s a look at where the rookies stand before reporting for training camp Friday. Meet the draftees Round 2, No. 48 overall: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson. What Falcons say: “I’ve been blown away by his approach,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He does not feel like the typical rookie. He has a rare maturity.” Depth chart in OTAs: Third-string outside cornerback.

Synopsis: Terrell didn’t participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 periods the first two weeks of OTA practices, at least not those open to the media, because of lingering hamstring issues from college. He was steadily the third-string outside corner and improved each week. His best play came in the final practice of minicamp when he batted down a would-be touchdown pass. Ulbrich said Terrell will be “a significant contributor” this fall, but the Falcons will let training camp competitions dictate if his role is at nickel or on the perimeter.

Round 3, No. 79 overall: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia. What Falcons say: “Zachariah, the thing with him is he wants to be great, and I truly mean that,” receivers coach Robert Prince said. “He texts me all the time whether he wants to know something about what happened in practice, this last practice, or he’s texting me about the next practice.” Depth chart in OTAs: Backup slot receiver, starting return specialist. Synopsis: Branch was the most impressive rookie during OTAs and minicamp, used largely as a quick-hit specialist on end arounds and screens, but he also ran legitimate routes and caught passes in different sections of the field. He made a few explosive plays, including an 80-yard touchdown on a screen during the final day of minicamp, and appears in line to be the starting returner, too. His approach has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike, and if he translates his production to padded practices later this summer, Branch should see extensive action right away. Round 4, No. 134 overall: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma.

What Falcons say: “It’s going to be fun developing him and really seeing where he fits and where he can contribute Year 1,” Ulbrich said. “This is not just from an appearance standpoint, because I get they’re both long and tall and ex-safeties, but him and Divine (Deablo) are very similar in a lot of ways.” Depth chart in OTAs: Did not participate. Synopsis: Daniels watched from the sidelines and rode a stationary bike during various open practices to end the previous stage of offseason workouts. He initially had a boot on his foot during the team’s May 19 OTA practices. The injury, he said, was to his calf. He played through the ailment at Oklahoma but expects to be full-go for training camp. There, Daniels should open as a second or third-string linebacker with plenty of potential to move forward. Round 6, No. 208 overall: Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington. What Falcons say: “He’s been great,” defensive line coach Nate Ollie said. “He’s been great in the meeting room — good energy and all that.”

Depth chart in OTAs: Did not participate. Synopsis: Thompson wasn’t seen on the field at any of the Falcons’ practices because of an undisclosed injury. The team has several proven rotational players on their interior defensive line, and Thompson missing all of OTAs and minicamp did himself no favors in regard to making the roster. He’ll need a strong training camp and preseason, so long as he’s cleared to participate. Round 6, No. 215 overall: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU. What Falcons say: “The guy has really cool traits for the position, some elite traits,” linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. “Now, it’s our job to put him in the best position.” Depth chart in OTAs: Second-string weak side linebacker, starting punt protection unit.

Synopsis: Perkins follows behind Branch among the most impressive performers. He steadily worked with the second-string defense and even stole a snap with the starters, lined up over the center in a 7-on-7 period. In a snapshot, it underscored the Falcons’ vision for Perkins — they feel he’s a gifted pass rusher who might be able to help replace free agent departure Kaden Elliss’ blitzing presence this fall. Round 7, No. 231 overall: Ethan Onianwa, OT/G, Ohio State. What Falcons say: “He’s doing a great job, just coming in, learning, and Coach (Bill) Callahan’s doing a good job,” guard Chris Lindstrom said. “It’s a lot of transition, and for any rookie coming out, you’re in college, you transition to combine, then you’re in a new place, new people. You don’t know anybody in the building, so he’s doing a great job, and we’re really lucky to have him.” Depth chart in OTAs: Second and third-string offensive line. Synopsis: Onianwa briefly rotated with the starters during a practice where the Falcons were limited on right tackle depth, but he largely worked as a reserve. He faces an uphill climb to make the roster — behind left tackle Jake Matthews and projected starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the Falcons have Michael Jerrell and Wanya Morris as backup tackles and Kyle Hinton as a dependable reserve guard. Onianwa’s ability to play guard and tackle makes him an intriguing bench piece, but the Falcons have quality depth and Onianwa might not have a seat at the final table.