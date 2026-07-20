Atlanta Falcons Falcons to lean on Bijan Robinson, ‘legendary’ schemes for running game Robinson has a new backfield complement and is in a new system, but Atlanta’s rushing attack appears promising. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

By Daniel Flick 48 minutes ago Share

NOTE: This is the second story in a nine-part series previewing the Falcons’ position groups leading into training camp. FLOWERY BRANCH — For as much turmoil as the Falcons have faced the past five years, be it the lack of a winning record or playoff appearance, quarterback questions or staff changes, the steady quality of their running game has been a constant. Since 2022, the Falcons haven’t finished worse than 10th in the NFL in rushing — and their new offense, led by coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, suggests that won’t soon change. When the Falcons went through their coaching search in January and president of football Matt Ryan dissected his ideal offense, before the best QB in franchise history discussed the ever-popular explosive passing game, he started with a vision for a unit that can run the ball because it helps set up play action and takes pressure off the quarterback.

So, the Falcons hired Stefanski, who led the Cleveland Browns to three consecutive Top 6 finishes in rushing to begin his tenure, and a 12th-place mark in Year 4, before tailing off at the end. The Browns ranked 29th and 27th in rushing the last two seasons, respectively, while turning more pass-heavy. Another occurrence that coincided with their trip to the other end of their seesaw was offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s departure for the Tennessee Titans. Now, Callahan is back with Stefanski, coaching the Falcons’ offensive line and bringing, as star running back Bijan Robinson said, “legendary run schemes” to the team’s ground game. “It’s pretty impressive to now be running this and to see how Callahan does everything,” Robinson said during OTAs. “It’s pretty cool just talking to him and seeing how it’s all going to develop. I love the plan that he has. It’s going to be fun.”

Rees, within his first two weeks on the job, said he could already feel Callahan’s “expertise in the run game.” The Browns’ run game stumbled after Callahan left, in large part because he was as much responsible as Stefanski for the principles it was based upon.

“Coach Callahan and I, when we got together there in Cleveland, really balanced two worlds of wide-zone football and some gap football,” Stefanski said this spring. “I think that’s a really good place to start when you’re talking about run game. “I do believe you can’t be good at everything. I don’t believe you can be so diverse that you’re trying to live in every single world. I think you have to hang your hat on specific things.” But no matter the scheme the Falcons ultimately decide upon, they have the offensive line, running backs and blend of coaches necessary to extend their stay among the league’s Top 10 rushing attacks. Here’s a deeper look at the Falcons’ running backs before players arrive for training camp July 28. Depth chart Starter: Bijan Robinson

Backups: Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter, Cash Jones Notable departures Tyler Allgeier (free agent, signed with Arizona Cardinals)

Carlos Washington (released, signed with Miami Dolphins) Biggest questions 1. Can Bijan replicate last year’s historic yards from scrimmage output? Can he one-up it? Though former Falcons coach Raheem Morris is nearly 2,500 miles away serving as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, it’s difficult at times to think of Bijan Robinson and not have Morris’ voice come to mind. “He’s the best player in football,” Morris said, one way or another, seven times last season. And the numbers ultimately gave him a real claim.

“At first, you guys giggled,” Morris said. “Then that started to change into, ‘You’re right,’ and he’s done enough to go out there and prove he’s the best player in football and he proves it every time he steps on the grass.” Robinson finished the 2025 season, his third as a professional, with 287 carries for 1,478 yards and seven rushing touchdowns while adding 79 catches for 820 yards and four additional scores. The 24-year-old ranked fourth in the league in rushing yards, and among running backs, he was second in both receptions and receiving yards en route to first-team All-Pro honors. So, about history? Robinson had 2,298 yards from scrimmage, not only the most in the NFL last season but the highest mark since Christian McCaffrey’s 2,392 yards in 2019. It placed Robinson at No. 12 on the all-time list and No. 4 among players in their age 23 or younger season. The bar has been set. Can Robinson clear it? That’s a tall task — but if nothing else, he’s made a strong first impression on Stefanski.

“Bijan’s a pro, and I appreciate that,” Stefanski said during minicamp. “How he goes about his business in the meeting room, how he goes about his business on the grass. It really goes back to the conversation about leadership, about being authentic to who you are. That’s what I witness every single day.” 2. How much does Brian Robinson Jr. play, and is it as much as Tyler Allgeier? Less than one year ago, Brian Robinson Jr. was set to enter his fourth season as the Washington Commanders’ lead running back. But after being traded to the 49ers, he took a significant backseat, playing only 17% of the team’s snaps while taking 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns. When he hit free agency this spring, Robinson sought an opportunity to be more involved within an offensive game plan, and the Falcons offered him the chance to be their replacement for Allgeier. Over the past three seasons as Bijan Robinson’s complement, Allgeier averaged 19 snaps and nine carries per game. Allgeier was the thunder to Bijan Robinson’s lightning. Now, Brian Robinson Jr. hopes to bring his own rumbling presence.

“What Tyler brought, he was special in his game and how he ran the football and how he exploited defenders and how he created space for himself, and Brian’s the same way,” Bijan Robinson said during minicamp. “They’re not too different. They both have some similarities that they both run through people on the field.” Stefanski thinks the Falcons’ pair of Robinsons can be an impactful, balanced duo. “Obviously, it’s a position we think highly of in terms of Bijan and Brian,” Stefanski said. “We have guys that we feel like can affect the football game. And it’s not just in the run game. The ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is something that we’re looking to do with our guys.” 3. How much will the RB3 play? Last season, Bijan Robinson and Allgeier combined for 430 carries. The only other running back to see action was Nathan Carter, who turned nine handoffs into 60 yards. Carter is back but fighting Tyler Goodson for a roster spot — and, potentially, the chance to get an occasional carry.