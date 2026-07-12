Georgia Bulldogs Georgia has three players taken in Day 1 of MLB draft Daniel Jackson, Joey Volchko and Rylan Lujo were all drafted on Saturday. Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko celebrates with catcher Daniel Jackson following a complete game win against Texas at the College World Series. (Cody Chaffins/DawgNation)

By Hunter DeLauder 32 minutes ago Share

It was a productive Day 1 for Georgia baseball at the 2026 MLB draft, which had three players selected on Saturday. Catcher Daniel Jackson, right-handed pitcher Joey Volchko and outfielder Rylan Lujo were all drafted by three different organizations. This marked the most UGA players drafted in the first four rounds since Wes Johnson took over in 2024. Jackson got Georgia’s day started when he was taken 37th overall in the first round by the Colorado Rockies. The Sandy Springs native’s slot value is set at $2,696,700. He became the second-highest Bulldog draft pick at catcher behind only John Henderson, who was picked No. 4 overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 1975 MLB draft. He also joins former Bulldog Charlie Condon, who won the Golden Spikes Award back in 2024 before being taken 3rd overall by the Rockies.

Over his two years in Athens, Jackson racked up 129 career hits, 46 homers, 123 RBIs and stole 38 bases. This 2026 season was one for the ages for Jackson, who set a new benchmark for college catchers. In 67 games played, Jackson hit .379 with 100 hits, 32 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. Jackson became the first catcher in NCAA history to hit at least 30 home runs and steal 25 bases in a single season.​ Two rounds later, Georgia’s ace on the mound Joey Volchko was picked 77th overall in the third round by the Chicago White Sox. His slot value is set at $1,086,600.

After two seasons at Stanford, Volchko transferred to Georgia, where he wasted no time becoming the Bulldogs’ Friday night starter.

He made 18 appearances in 2026 (all starts) and posted a 3.68 ERA in 95.1 innings. Over that span, Volchko struck out 119 batters and walked 46, with a 1.34 WHIP and 4.34 runs allowed per nine innings. The Visalia, California native earned third-team All-America honors. His defining moment came in the opening round of the College World Series against Texas back on June 13. Volchko tossed a 114-pitch complete game, striking out 15 Longhorns en route to a 7-1 win. All season long, Volchko has been commended for his strong mentality through the good and the bad. Johnson spoke about that before the College World Series and how he thinks it will help Volchko moving forward. “That’s what really good big leaguers do,” Johnson said on June 9. “They kind of get hit in the mouth with some adversity, and some things happen, but yet they’re still able to grind you out five innings and save your bullpen, keep you in the game, and not give up any more.”

Rounding things out was Lujo going late in the fourth round — 109th overall — to the Los Angeles Angels. His slot value is set at $718,700. Lujo transferred to Georgia after spending his freshman season at Dayton and instantly became one of the most impactful pieces for the Bulldogs. In 60 games, the Coconut Creek, Florida native’s .357 batting average ranked second in the SEC. He had 79 hits, including 16 doubles, one triple, a career-high 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a 1.056 OPS. During the NCAA Tournament, Lujo was one of Georgia’s best players. In nine postseason games, Lujo batted .310 (13-42) with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs. His biggest game came in Game 1 at the College World Series, when he went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs against Texas starting pitcher Dylan Volantis.